ETV Bharat / bharat

India Moves Up On WEF's Travel & Tourism Index To 31st Place; Japan On Top

This photograph shows a sign displayed by the World Economic Forum (WEF) on the eve of the WEF annual meeting in Davos on January 18, 2026. ( AFP )

New Delhi: Helped by its highly cost-competitive travel environment and rich cultural resources, India has moved up nine places to 31st rank on a global Travel and Tourism Development Index, topped by Japan.

Japan is followed by the US, Spain, Australia and France in the top five positions on the World Economic Forum index developed in collaboration with Zurich Insurance Group.

While advanced economies continued to dominate the top of the index, some of the strongest momentum is occurring elsewhere, including in China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Viet Nam, the Philippines, Turkiye, Mexico and Brazil, the WEF said. China, India and Mexico also ranked among the top 10 for the number of World Heritage cultural sites.

The report said India combines a highly cost-competitive travel environment with rich cultural resources, abundant natural assets and well-distributed tourism demand. "Rapid improvements in tourism infrastructure, cultural assets and business travel resources have helped drive one of the largest gains among major tourism economies," it added.

About the key challenges, it said workforce skills, environmental sustainability and the quality of tourism infrastructure remain important constraints, despite recent improvement in visitor services.

Travel and tourism conditions have strengthened across most of the world, but destinations face a growing challenge -- turning record demand into lasting value amid rising costs, geopolitical and climate disruption, workforce shortages and mounting pressure on infrastructure and communities, the WEF said.