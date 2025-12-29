ETV Bharat / bharat

India Moves To Extradite Fugitive Hussain Shattaf From UAE In 2006 Captain Virdi Murder Case

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has initiated the process for the extradition of fugitive Hussain Mohammed Shattaf alias Hussain Mehboob Khokhawala from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), officials said on Monday.

Shattaf is wanted for the murder of retired Merchant Navy Captain Manmohan Singh Virdi at Lonavala in Maharashtra way back in 2006.

MEA officials stated that the extradition request has been forwarded to the Indian Embassy in the UAE last week, where Shattaf is believed to be residing illegally using forged documents.

"The Government of India has initiated formalities for extraditing the fugitive from the UAE," an MEA official said, adding that India remains committed to bringing back wanted criminals.