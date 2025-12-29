India Moves To Extradite Fugitive Hussain Shattaf From UAE In 2006 Captain Virdi Murder Case
MEA officials stated that the extradition request was forwarded to the Indian Embassy in the UAE, where Shattaf is believed to be residing illegally.
Published : December 29, 2025 at 8:27 PM IST|
Updated : December 29, 2025 at 8:37 PM IST
New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has initiated the process for the extradition of fugitive Hussain Mohammed Shattaf alias Hussain Mehboob Khokhawala from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), officials said on Monday.
Shattaf is wanted for the murder of retired Merchant Navy Captain Manmohan Singh Virdi at Lonavala in Maharashtra way back in 2006.
MEA officials stated that the extradition request has been forwarded to the Indian Embassy in the UAE last week, where Shattaf is believed to be residing illegally using forged documents.
"The Government of India has initiated formalities for extraditing the fugitive from the UAE," an MEA official said, adding that India remains committed to bringing back wanted criminals.
Shattaf is not only wanted in the case of Captain Virdi's murder. Shattaf faces murder charges along with separate cases of forgery, criminal breach of trust, and obtaining a passport under false details. He allegedly fled India after the crime and forged a marriage certificate to secure residency in the United Arab Emirates. His Indian passport, issued in 2019, expired in 2021.
Manmohan Singh Virdi is one of the persons behind the architectural design of Muscat, which is the capital of Oman and Iraq.
Captain Virdi was found dead at his bungalow in Lonavala, Maharashtra, on May 14, 2006. The case was registered as FIR No. 46/2006 at Lonavala City Police Station.
