ETV Bharat / bharat

India Monsoon Update: Heavy Rain For Northeast, Hills And West Coast; Delhi Still Awaits Arrival

A goat quenches its thirst with water on a hot summer day in Bikaner. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The southwest monsoon has covered large parts of the country and is steadily advancing towards northwest India. However, Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are still awaiting its arrival.

While several states are witnessing widespread rainfall, thunderstorms and heavy showers, the national capital remains under pre-monsoon conditions.

An elderly woman rests under a flyover decorated with murals on a hot summer day, in New Delhi. (PTI)

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), conditions have become favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance into more parts of the North Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, the remaining parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand over the next three to four days.

The latest IMD monsoon advance map shows that Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and parts of Rajasthan are still outside the current monsoon boundary, although rainfall activity over northwest India is expected to increase from today onwards.

The Northern Limit of Monsoon currently passes through Surat, Indore, Mandla, Daltonganj, and Motihari, indicating that the rain-bearing system is steadily moving northwards.

Sun rays stream through monsoon clouds over the city skyline, in Kolkata. (PTI)

Relief From Heat Likely Soon

Residents of Delhi-NCR, who have been enduring prolonged heat and humidity, are likely to get some relief over the coming days. The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies, gusty winds, thunderstorms and light rainfall across Delhi and adjoining NCR areas over the next five days.

Rainfall activity is expected to increase around July 1 and July 2, signalling that the southwest monsoon is inching closer to the Capital.

Friday, however, remained another hot day in Delhi. Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 41.5 degrees Celsius, 4.3 degrees above normal, while Palam recorded 41.3 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road 40.8 degrees Celsius, Ridge 41.9 degrees Celsius and Ayanagar 40 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature settled at 28.7 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung.

Why Has The Monsoon Slowed?

According to meteorologists, the delay does not indicate a weak monsoon but only a temporary pause in its northward advance.

Environmentalist Rajesh Paul told ETV Bharat Delhi is in the transition phase between summer and the monsoon and people are likely to continue experiencing hot, humid days with occasional thunderstorms and only temporary relief.

"The normal date for monsoon onset in Delhi is around June 27. This year, however, the advance has been slightly delayed. According to the latest forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon is expected to reach Delhi very soon, around the end of June or, if the delay persists, during the first few days of July," Paul said.

INSAT-3DS satellite images show dense cloud cover over central India, the Bay of Bengal, the northeastern states, and southern India, while Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and western Uttar Pradesh continue to have relatively clear skies.

Experts attribute the pause in monsoon activity to the absence of a strong low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, which normally strengthens moisture-laden southwesterly winds and accelerates the monsoon's advance.

Weather models indicate that a new weather system could develop over the eastern Indian Ocean and move into the Bay of Bengal over the next four to seven days, strengthening rainfall activity during the first week of July.

Children bathe under a hand pump to beat the humid weather in Dasna, Ghaziabad. (IANS)

Rainfall Deficit Persists