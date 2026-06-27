India Monsoon Update: Heavy Rain For Northeast, Hills And West Coast; Delhi Still Awaits Arrival
Delhi-NCR may receive monsoon rains in early July as active weather systems strengthen rainfall across several parts of India | Ankita Kumari reports.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 1:57 PM IST
New Delhi: The southwest monsoon has covered large parts of the country and is steadily advancing towards northwest India. However, Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are still awaiting its arrival.
While several states are witnessing widespread rainfall, thunderstorms and heavy showers, the national capital remains under pre-monsoon conditions.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), conditions have become favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance into more parts of the North Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, the remaining parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand over the next three to four days.
The latest IMD monsoon advance map shows that Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and parts of Rajasthan are still outside the current monsoon boundary, although rainfall activity over northwest India is expected to increase from today onwards.
The Northern Limit of Monsoon currently passes through Surat, Indore, Mandla, Daltonganj, and Motihari, indicating that the rain-bearing system is steadily moving northwards.
Relief From Heat Likely Soon
Residents of Delhi-NCR, who have been enduring prolonged heat and humidity, are likely to get some relief over the coming days. The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies, gusty winds, thunderstorms and light rainfall across Delhi and adjoining NCR areas over the next five days.
Rainfall activity is expected to increase around July 1 and July 2, signalling that the southwest monsoon is inching closer to the Capital.
Friday, however, remained another hot day in Delhi. Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 41.5 degrees Celsius, 4.3 degrees above normal, while Palam recorded 41.3 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road 40.8 degrees Celsius, Ridge 41.9 degrees Celsius and Ayanagar 40 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature settled at 28.7 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung.
Why Has The Monsoon Slowed?
According to meteorologists, the delay does not indicate a weak monsoon but only a temporary pause in its northward advance.
Environmentalist Rajesh Paul told ETV Bharat Delhi is in the transition phase between summer and the monsoon and people are likely to continue experiencing hot, humid days with occasional thunderstorms and only temporary relief.
"The normal date for monsoon onset in Delhi is around June 27. This year, however, the advance has been slightly delayed. According to the latest forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon is expected to reach Delhi very soon, around the end of June or, if the delay persists, during the first few days of July," Paul said.
INSAT-3DS satellite images show dense cloud cover over central India, the Bay of Bengal, the northeastern states, and southern India, while Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and western Uttar Pradesh continue to have relatively clear skies.
Experts attribute the pause in monsoon activity to the absence of a strong low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, which normally strengthens moisture-laden southwesterly winds and accelerates the monsoon's advance.
Weather models indicate that a new weather system could develop over the eastern Indian Ocean and move into the Bay of Bengal over the next four to seven days, strengthening rainfall activity during the first week of July.
Rainfall Deficit Persists
Despite the strengthening monsoon, India has received 77.3 mm of rainfall against the normal 134.3 mm between June 1 and June 26, resulting in an overall 42 per cent rainfall deficit. Region-wise, Northwest India has recorded a 24 per cent deficit, East and Northeast India 43 per cent, Central India 57 per cent and the South Peninsula 30 per cent.
The IMD has also warned of heatwave conditions in isolated parts of West Uttar Pradesh and hot, humid weather over Odisha, while forecasting improving weather conditions over Delhi-NCR as rainfall activity increases in the coming days.
According to the IMD, a seasonal trough extending from Rajasthan to Odisha, an upper-air cyclonic circulation over the northeast Bay of Bengal, another circulation over north Telangana, a trough extending from coastal Andhra Pradesh to Madhya Maharashtra, and a western disturbance over Haryana are together driving the current weather pattern. These systems are expected to strengthen moisture transport and accelerate the monsoon's advance towards northern India.
Heavy Rain Alert Across Several States
While Delhi waits for the monsoon, much of the country is already witnessing active rainfall. The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe, Konkan & Goa, Telangana, North Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over the coming days.
Over the past 24 hours, rainfall occurred at most places in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Konkan & Goa, Marathwada, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Rainfall was also recorded at many places over Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal and Assam & Meghalaya, indicating that monsoon activity remains active across much of the country even though northwest India is still awaiting widespread seasonal rain.
Himachal Braces For Intensifying Monsoon
Monsoon activity is expected to strengthen across Himachal Pradesh over the next few days. According to the IMD's Meteorological Centre in Shimla, atmospheric conditions have become favourable for the further advance of the southwest monsoon across the hill state.
Fresh rain lashed Shimla on Friday afternoon, bringing relief from warm conditions. The weather is currently being influenced by a western disturbance, upper-air cyclonic circulations over north Punjab and adjoining Pakistan, and a seasonal trough extending from Rajasthan to Odisha.
Light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms and isolated heavy showers are expected until June 30. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are likely over Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi, while Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur are also expected to receive rain. Strong winds are likely over Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti through July 2.
West, South And Northeast Under Rain Watch
The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat Region, Saurashtra & Kutch, with thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching 40-60 kmph, raising the possibility of waterlogging, transport disruptions and localised power outages.
Across South Peninsular India, widespread rainfall is likely over Kerala & Mahe, Coastal Karnataka and Lakshadweep, while isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Interior Karnataka. Kerala and Mahe are likely to witness very heavy rainfall between June 29 and June 30.
The Northeast also remains under an active monsoon spell. Heavy rainfall has been forecast over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.
Authorities have advised residents to remain alert as continuous rain could trigger flash floods and landslides in vulnerable districts.
IMD Issues Public Advisory
The weather department has warned that heavy rainfall could lead to waterlogging, localised flooding, traffic congestion, reduced visibility and temporary closure of underpasses in urban areas. Hilly regions remain vulnerable to landslides and mudslides, while standing crops and weak structures may also suffer damage.
Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the Gulf of Mannar, the adjoining Comorin areas, parts of the southwest Bay of Bengal near south Sri Lanka, Lakshadweep, and the adjoining Arabian Sea waters due to squally weather and strong winds.
What Lies Ahead?
Weather models indicate that monsoon activity is likely to strengthen steadily from today onwards. Rainfall is expected to remain widespread over the northeast, the west coast and southern India, while central India is likely to receive increased rainfall as fresh weather systems develop over the Bay of Bengal.
For Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and western Uttar Pradesh, the first half of next week is expected to bring increased cloud cover, thunderstorms and scattered rainfall.
If the projected low-pressure area develops as expected, the southwest monsoon is likely to advance rapidly during the first week of July, finally bringing widespread rain to Delhi-NCR and the remaining parts of northwest India.
Until then, Delhi residents can expect hot and humid weather interspersed with gusty winds, cloudy skies and intermittent pre-monsoon showers before the Capital officially welcomes the southwest monsoon.
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