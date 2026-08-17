India's Monsoon Under Pressure: Floods, Landslides And Humidity Put Livelihood At Risk
At least 137 deaths have been registered in July alone in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra, which are largely driven by lightning strikes and wall collapses.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 12:44 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s current Monsoon season has brought heavy rainfall, floods, landslides, and extreme weather across several parts of the country, while some regions are still experiencing high humidity and awaiting more rainfall to make up the deficit.
Floods in states like Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Odisha, have created serious challenges for millions of people, as roads and infrastructure have been damaged and livelihoods disrupted.
Current capital situation
For a few days, people in Delhi are experiencing humidity and heat, with the maximum temperature hovering around 34 degrees Celsius. The reasons are moisture without enough atmospheric lift.
Recent rainfall left soil, vegetation, and standing water wet. Warm temperatures drive evaporation, while weak winds trap moisture near the surface. At the same time, a temporary shift in the monsoon trough can suppress rainfall over Delhi. So the city gets high moisture, high temperature, weak winds, and little rain, which leads to oppressive humidity.
Delhi’s monsoon picture is uneven; the capital has received 15% excess rainfall cumulatively since June 1, but recent rainfall has weakened, with zero rain recorded on August 16. This contrast reflects the increasingly erratic nature of the monsoon.
Delhi’s real weather story is increasingly about the combination of rainfall, humidity, heat, wind and moisture, not rainfall alone. However, the skies stayed mostly clear and only a few places received light evening showers. IMD has said that the rain could become stronger again between August 18 and 20.
Monsoon weather chaos
Northern Mountain hills
Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir during the coming days. The region of Jammu & Kashmir has witnessed at least 35 cloudbursts this season alone, in which 31 people died, and there was devastation of critical public infrastructure across Rajouri, Poonch, and Doda.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has also announced plans to seek an immediate central flood relief package, stating that the union territory cannot shoulder the massive restoration costs alone.
Himachal Pradesh is suffering losses crossing Rs 800 crore (over $84 million USD). Monsoon mayhem has taken over 150 lives in just a little over a month, nearly 70 from landslides, flash floods, and roughly 90 in rain-related accidents. Along with that, essential connectivity has also suffered disruptions, with over 200 roads blocked, including the critical Mandi-Kullu.
Northwest: Assam remains critical
IMD has forecast widespread rainfall over Assam as the flood situation in Assam remains critical, with the death toll crossing 100 and over 100,000 people struggling across seven affected districts.
The IMD has also issued a forecast of continuous heavy rainfall in Odisha. In Assam, 11,000 hectares of crops have been destroyed, and key rivers in worst-hit districts like Golaghat, Cachar, and Jorhat continue to flow dangerously above danger levels.
Western & Southern India sees heavy rainfall
Heavy rainfall is likely over Konkan, Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra during 16 to 22 August. Maharashtra has also seen rain-related incidents in which 137 deaths have been registered in July alone, which is largely driven by lightning strikes and wall collapses.
East India: Odisha braces for 3 days of extreme heavy rainfall as fresh low pressure forms
In Odisha, the state government issued a high alert following IMD warnings of extremely heavy rainfall driven by a new low-pressure area forming over the Bay of Bengal. Over 2.37 lakh people have already been safely evacuated.
Looking ahead: A wake-up call
This year’s monsoon goes beyond temporary seasonal havoc and serves as a blunt climate warning. Between critical uncertainties in agricultural planning, soaring infrastructure damages, and widespread displacement costing billions, India faces an urgent reality without an immediate, large-scale overhaul of disaster preparedness and climate-resilient infrastructure.
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