ETV Bharat / bharat

India's Monsoon Under Pressure: Floods, Landslides And Humidity Put Livelihood At Risk

Commuters with umbrellas make their way through a rain-slicked road amid heavy rainfall, in Shimla on Friday, Aug 14, 2026. ( ANI )

New Delhi: India’s current Monsoon season has brought heavy rainfall, floods, landslides, and extreme weather across several parts of the country, while some regions are still experiencing high humidity and awaiting more rainfall to make up the deficit.

Floods in states like Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Odisha, have created serious challenges for millions of people, as roads and infrastructure have been damaged and livelihoods disrupted.

Current capital situation

For a few days, people in Delhi are experiencing humidity and heat, with the maximum temperature hovering around 34 degrees Celsius. The reasons are moisture without enough atmospheric lift.

Recent rainfall left soil, vegetation, and standing water wet. Warm temperatures drive evaporation, while weak winds trap moisture near the surface. At the same time, a temporary shift in the monsoon trough can suppress rainfall over Delhi. So the city gets high moisture, high temperature, weak winds, and little rain, which leads to oppressive humidity.

Delhi’s monsoon picture is uneven; the capital has received 15% excess rainfall cumulatively since June 1, but recent rainfall has weakened, with zero rain recorded on August 16. This contrast reflects the increasingly erratic nature of the monsoon.

Delhi’s real weather story is increasingly about the combination of rainfall, humidity, heat, wind and moisture, not rainfall alone. However, the skies stayed mostly clear and only a few places received light evening showers. IMD has said that the rain could become stronger again between August 18 and 20.

Monsoon weather chaos

Northern Mountain hills

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir during the coming days. The region of Jammu & Kashmir has witnessed at least 35 cloudbursts this season alone, in which 31 people died, and there was devastation of critical public infrastructure across Rajouri, Poonch, and Doda.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has also announced plans to seek an immediate central flood relief package, stating that the union territory cannot shoulder the massive restoration costs alone.