ETV Bharat / bharat

India Missing From India Gate: A Silent, Sluggish Sunday At New Delhi's Key Destinations

At the India Gate on Sunday. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The day following the CJP protest on October 10 was unusually quiet, especially at India Gate and Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

Usually, people flock to these two places on Sundays to make the most of their day off.

However, an eerie silence hung over India Gate and Kartavya Path this Sunday, with police barricades and security forces deployed throughout the area. Furthermore, the imposition of Section 163 of the BNSS prohibited public gatherings. India Missing From India Gate: A Silent, Sluggish Sunday At New Delhi's Key Destinations (ETV Bharat) Before the Cockroach Janta Party announced their future course of action, the silence prevailing at these places spoke volumes about the inconvenience the city suffered a day before during the protest.