India Missing From India Gate: A Silent, Sluggish Sunday At New Delhi's Key Destinations
An eerie silence hangs over India Gate and Kartavya Path, with police barricades and security forces deployed throughout the area, reports Anand Kumar Gupta.
Published : October 11, 2026 at 2:38 PM IST
New Delhi: The day following the CJP protest on October 10 was unusually quiet, especially at India Gate and Kartavya Path in New Delhi.
Usually, people flock to these two places on Sundays to make the most of their day off.
However, an eerie silence hung over India Gate and Kartavya Path this Sunday, with police barricades and security forces deployed throughout the area. Furthermore, the imposition of Section 163 of the BNSS prohibited public gatherings.
Before the Cockroach Janta Party announced their future course of action, the silence prevailing at these places spoke volumes about the inconvenience the city suffered a day before during the protest.
India Gate is one of Delhi's key destinations that draws large crowds on weekends and holidays. People come here to spend time with family or to hang out and picnic with friends; it is also a favourite spot for families with children.
Typically, Sundays here are characterised by crowds, the playful bustle of children, and a steady stream of tourists. Yet, on the second day of the CJP protest, the atmosphere at India Gate and Kartavya Path was the exact opposite.
By afternoon, the entire area appeared largely deserted, devoid of the usual holiday liveliness. Amidst tight security measures, the normal movement of people in the area appeared to be disrupted.
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