India Met Highest Peak Electricity Demand Of 256.1 GW Without Any Shortage: Power Ministry
At the time of peak demand, the requirement was met through a diverse portfolio of generation sources, including thermal, hydro, nuclear, and renewable energy.
Published : April 28, 2026 at 8:40 PM IST
New Delhi: The Ministry of Power on Tuesday said that India met its all-time highest peak electricity demand of 256.1 GW without any shortage, while simultaneously maintaining electricity exports to neighbouring countries.
“India successfully met its all-time highest peak electricity demand of 256.1 GW on 25th April 2026 at 15:38hrs without any shortage, while simultaneously maintaining electricity exports to neighbouring countries,” the power ministry said.
India recorded a peak power demand of 252.07 gigawatts (GW) on Friday, marking a sharp rise in electricity consumption driven by soaring temperatures and increased cooling needs.
These milestones surpass the previous all-time high of 250 GW recorded on May 30, 2024 and exceed the peak of 245.4 GW observed on January 9, 2026 during the last financial year.
The achievement, according to the ministry, was supported by a record capacity addition of around 65 GW during FY 2025–26, which strengthened the overall generation portfolio and enhanced system preparedness to handle high demand conditions.
“With this, we can successfully meet the expected demand of around 270 GW this year,” the power ministry said.
The ministry further informed that the demand was met through advance resource adequacy planning, optimal scheduling and dispatch of available generation resources, and close real-time coordination among NLDC, RLDCs, SLDCs, and generating stations, supported by efficient utilisation of transmission corridors.
“At the time of peak demand, the requirement was met through a diverse portfolio of generation sources, including thermal, hydro, nuclear, and renewable energy, ensuring reliability and grid stability. Renewable energy, particularly solar, made a significant contribution, complemented by hydro and other flexible resources during peak conditions,” the ministry informed.
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