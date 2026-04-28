ETV Bharat / bharat

India Met Highest Peak Electricity Demand Of 256.1 GW Without Any Shortage: Power Ministry

New Delhi: The Ministry of Power on Tuesday said that India met its all-time highest peak electricity demand of 256.1 GW without any shortage, while simultaneously maintaining electricity exports to neighbouring countries.

“India successfully met its all-time highest peak electricity demand of 256.1 GW on 25th April 2026 at 15:38hrs without any shortage, while simultaneously maintaining electricity exports to neighbouring countries,” the power ministry said.

India recorded a peak power demand of 252.07 gigawatts (GW) on Friday, marking a sharp rise in electricity consumption driven by soaring temperatures and increased cooling needs.

These milestones surpass the previous all-time high of 250 GW recorded on May 30, 2024 and exceed the peak of 245.4 GW observed on January 9, 2026 during the last financial year.