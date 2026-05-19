India Meets Record Peak Power Demand Of 257.37 GW Without Shortfall
Rising summer temperatures pushed India's electricity demand to an all-time high, which was fully met without any nationwide supply shortfall, reports Gautam Debroy
Published : May 19, 2026 at 5:05 PM IST|
Updated : May 19, 2026 at 5:54 PM IST
New Delhi: India has achieved a new milestone in electricity supply after successfully meeting a record peak power demand of 257.37 GW at 15:42 hours on Monday without any shortfall, underscoring the country’s growing energy capacity and grid resilience.
According to the Power Ministry, the latest figure surpassed the previous all-time high of 256.1 GW recorded on April 25, 2026, which was also successfully met. In another significant achievement, the country met a record non-solar peak demand of 247.21 GW at 22:29 hours, marking the highest-ever electricity demand serviced during non-solar hours.
Official sources said the increase in electricity demand is consistent with the progression of intense summer conditions across the country. Power consumption increased by 8.9 per cent during April 1-27, 2026, compared to the corresponding period last year, reflecting rising cooling requirements and expanding industrial and commercial activity.
The Power Ministry said the country's power availability remains sufficient and that robust mechanisms have been put in place to manage the anticipated surge in summer electricity demand. The ministry expressed confidence that India would successfully meet the projected peak demand of around 270 GW this year.
The achievement has been supported by a record capacity addition of nearly 65 GW during FY 2025-26, significantly strengthening the national power generation portfolio and improving preparedness to handle high-demand situations. Authorities stated that the demand was managed through advanced resource adequacy planning, optimal scheduling and efficient dispatch of available generation resources.
Grid Stability Maintained Through Coordinated Operations
"The seamless management of the record demand involved close real-time coordination among the National Load Dispatch Centre (NLDC), Regional Load Dispatch Centres (RLDCs), State Load Dispatch Centres (SLDCs) and generating stations across the country," an official said. Efficient utilisation of transmission corridors also played a crucial role in maintaining grid stability during peak hours.
Officials said the peak demand was met using a diverse mix of power sources, including thermal, hydro, nuclear and renewable energy. Renewable energy, particularly solar power, made a major contribution during daytime peak hours, while hydro and other flexible generation resources supported the grid during evening and non-solar demand periods.
Focus On Clean And Reliable Energy Expansion
The ministry also reiterated the government's commitment to expanding affordable, reliable and safe nuclear energy as part of its long-term clean energy strategy. Authorities said the country remains focused on achieving its target of 100 GW nuclear power capacity by 2047 while maintaining the highest standards of safety, security and regulatory oversight.
However, despite record power generation, India continues to face major challenges in managing the country’s rapidly rising electricity demand.
"Peak summer consumption, dependence on coal-based generation, and delays in renewable energy storage infrastructure remain key concerns," said Shailendra Dubey, chairman of the All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEWF), to ETV Bharat. He also flagged financial stress among several State distribution companies (DISCOMs), transmission bottlenecks, and land acquisition hurdles for new projects.
"Integrating large-scale renewable energy into the national grid while maintaining stability during non-solar hours is becoming increasingly complex. Climate-induced heat waves and extreme weather events are also placing unprecedented pressure on generation, transmission and distribution systems across the country," Dubey stated.
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