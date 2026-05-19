ETV Bharat / bharat

India Meets Record Peak Power Demand Of 257.37 GW Without Shortfall

New Delhi: India has achieved a new milestone in electricity supply after successfully meeting a record peak power demand of 257.37 GW at 15:42 hours on Monday without any shortfall, underscoring the country’s growing energy capacity and grid resilience.

According to the Power Ministry, the latest figure surpassed the previous all-time high of 256.1 GW recorded on April 25, 2026, which was also successfully met. In another significant achievement, the country met a record non-solar peak demand of 247.21 GW at 22:29 hours, marking the highest-ever electricity demand serviced during non-solar hours.

Official sources said the increase in electricity demand is consistent with the progression of intense summer conditions across the country. Power consumption increased by 8.9 per cent during April 1-27, 2026, compared to the corresponding period last year, reflecting rising cooling requirements and expanding industrial and commercial activity.

The Power Ministry said the country's power availability remains sufficient and that robust mechanisms have been put in place to manage the anticipated surge in summer electricity demand. The ministry expressed confidence that India would successfully meet the projected peak demand of around 270 GW this year.

The achievement has been supported by a record capacity addition of nearly 65 GW during FY 2025-26, significantly strengthening the national power generation portfolio and improving preparedness to handle high-demand situations. Authorities stated that the demand was managed through advanced resource adequacy planning, optimal scheduling and efficient dispatch of available generation resources.

Grid Stability Maintained Through Coordinated Operations

"The seamless management of the record demand involved close real-time coordination among the National Load Dispatch Centre (NLDC), Regional Load Dispatch Centres (RLDCs), State Load Dispatch Centres (SLDCs) and generating stations across the country," an official said. Efficient utilisation of transmission corridors also played a crucial role in maintaining grid stability during peak hours.