Indians Injured In Attack On Riyadh: MEA Condemns Targeting Of Civilians And Energy Infra, Expresses Solidarity With Saudi
MEA said two Indians are among those injured in the attack, adding that the Embassy is extending all possible assistance to injured and their families.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 11:43 AM IST
New Delhi: India on Wednesday strongly condemned the attack on a tower in Riyadh's financial district in Saudi Arabia, which has left two Indian nationals injured.
According to authorities, two Indians and three Nepalese nationals are among the 11 persons who sustained injuries in the attack allegedly carried out by Yemen's Houthi rebels targeting a tower in the financial district of Saudi Arabia's capital on Tuesday.
In an official statement issued on Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also condemned the continued attacks targeting civilian, economic and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.
"We strongly condemn the attack on one of the towers of the financial district in Riyadh on November 24 as well as the continued attacks targeting civilian, economic and energy infrastructure in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," MEA stated.
Statement on the Houthi attack on Riyadh Financial District Tower ⬇️ https://t.co/6jrNcqtob4 @MEAIndia https://t.co/0KbNC0CLg0— India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) November 25, 2026
The Ministry said the Indian Embassy in Riyadh is providing all possible assistance to the injured Indians and their families. "Two Indians are among those injured in the attack on Riyadh financial district. The Embassy of India in Riyadh is providing all possible assistance to the injured and their families."
The government said such attacks "seriously endanger civilian lives, violate the sovereignty of Saudi Arabia, and undermine regional security and stability"
Calling for an immediate cessation of the attacks, India reaffirmed its support for Saudi Arabia. "We reiterate our firm solidarity with the people and Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and reaffirm our unwavering support to the Kingdom in safeguarding its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the security and safety of its citizens and residents. We earnestly hope that peace and normalcy will return to the region at the earliest," the statement read.
The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia has, meanwhile, asked the Indian nationals residing in the Gulf country to abide by local rules and regulations.
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