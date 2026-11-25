ETV Bharat / bharat

Indians Injured In Attack On Riyadh: MEA Condemns Targeting Of Civilians And Energy Infra, Expresses Solidarity With Saudi

New Delhi: India on Wednesday strongly condemned the attack on a tower in Riyadh's financial district in Saudi Arabia, which has left two Indian nationals injured.

According to authorities, two Indians and three Nepalese nationals are among the 11 persons who sustained injuries in the attack allegedly carried out by Yemen's Houthi rebels targeting a tower in the financial district of Saudi Arabia's capital on Tuesday.

In an official statement issued on Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also condemned the continued attacks targeting civilian, economic and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.

"We strongly condemn the attack on one of the towers of the financial district in Riyadh on November 24 as well as the continued attacks targeting civilian, economic and energy infrastructure in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," MEA stated.

The Ministry said the Indian Embassy in Riyadh is providing all possible assistance to the injured Indians and their families. "Two Indians are among those injured in the attack on Riyadh financial district. The Embassy of India in Riyadh is providing all possible assistance to the injured and their families."