ETV Bharat / bharat

India May Roll Out Diesel-Isobutanol Blending Mandate This Year; Truck-Trailer Policy Also on Cards

New Delhi: India could soon take a major step towards cleaner transport fuels and improved energy security, with the government likely to introduce a mandate for blending isobutanol with diesel later this year, according to senior officials from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

Speaking at the CII Multimodal Transportation and Logistics Summit in New Delhi on Friday, MoRTH Secretary V. Umashankar said the government is seriously evaluating diesel blending as part of its broader decarbonisation and energy transition strategy for the transport sector.

“Blending of diesel has been looked into with great seriousness. Bharat Petroleum is already undertaking strategic research for iso-butanol blending with diesel, and the results are very encouraging,” Umashankar said.

“It is quite likely that the blending mandate will start coming in somewhere later this year,” he added. The move could have a significant impact on India’s fuel import bill and energy security, especially because diesel consumption in the country remains substantially higher than petrol usage.

“Diesel consumption is almost two times that of petrol consumption. So the impact of diesel blending on energy security will be far greater than even petrol blending,” the secretary noted.

Push for Cleaner Transport Fuels

India has already achieved major progress in ethanol blending with petrol, but diesel, which powers trucks, buses, logistics fleets and heavy commercial vehicles, remains a difficult segment to decarbonise because of high consumption volumes and operational demands.

Isobutanol, an advanced biofuel, is being explored globally as a cleaner blending component because of its higher energy density and compatibility with existing fuel systems compared to conventional ethanol.

The proposed blending mandate signals that the government is now expanding its alternative fuel strategy beyond petrol and electric mobility to include cleaner diesel-based solutions for the freight and logistics ecosystem.

The announcement comes amid India’s broader push to reduce crude oil imports, cut carbon emissions and build a diversified fuel ecosystem that includes ethanol, biofuels, hydrogen, LNG and electric mobility.

Truck-Trailer Interchangeability Policy in Works

Alongside cleaner fuels, the government is also preparing a draft notification on truck-trailer interchangeability, a move aimed at solving one of the biggest operational challenges facing electric heavy-duty vehicles, battery charging and swapping infrastructure.

Umashankar said the draft notification could be issued soon. Explaining the concept, he said the government is examining a model where, instead of charging or swapping large truck batteries, operators could simply replace the front tractor unit of the truck while keeping the trailer and cargo intact.

“What we are looking at is what we call a tractor-trailer interchangeability,” he said. “If you look at battery charging, it is going to take a good amount of time. So does the truck lie idle during that time? Instead of swapping batteries, you swap the entire front part of the truck,” he explained.

Under the proposed system, detachable trailers carrying cargo could remain stationary while a fully charged tractor unit takes over operations. Charging of truck units would happen at designated hubs or specific locations.

The ministry believes the approach could reduce downtime for freight operators while also minimising the need for widespread battery-swapping infrastructure across highways. The proposal is expected to become increasingly relevant as India accelerates the electrification of commercial freight transport, a sector considered critical for reducing transport emissions.

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