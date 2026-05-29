India May Roll Out Diesel-Isobutanol Blending Mandate This Year; Truck-Trailer Policy Also on Cards
The move could have a significant impact on India’s fuel import bill and energy security, especially because diesel consumption remains substantially higher than petrol usage.
Published : May 29, 2026 at 10:33 PM IST
New Delhi: India could soon take a major step towards cleaner transport fuels and improved energy security, with the government likely to introduce a mandate for blending isobutanol with diesel later this year, according to senior officials from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).
Speaking at the CII Multimodal Transportation and Logistics Summit in New Delhi on Friday, MoRTH Secretary V. Umashankar said the government is seriously evaluating diesel blending as part of its broader decarbonisation and energy transition strategy for the transport sector.
“Blending of diesel has been looked into with great seriousness. Bharat Petroleum is already undertaking strategic research for iso-butanol blending with diesel, and the results are very encouraging,” Umashankar said.
“It is quite likely that the blending mandate will start coming in somewhere later this year,” he added. The move could have a significant impact on India’s fuel import bill and energy security, especially because diesel consumption in the country remains substantially higher than petrol usage.
“Diesel consumption is almost two times that of petrol consumption. So the impact of diesel blending on energy security will be far greater than even petrol blending,” the secretary noted.
Push for Cleaner Transport Fuels
India has already achieved major progress in ethanol blending with petrol, but diesel, which powers trucks, buses, logistics fleets and heavy commercial vehicles, remains a difficult segment to decarbonise because of high consumption volumes and operational demands.
Isobutanol, an advanced biofuel, is being explored globally as a cleaner blending component because of its higher energy density and compatibility with existing fuel systems compared to conventional ethanol.
The proposed blending mandate signals that the government is now expanding its alternative fuel strategy beyond petrol and electric mobility to include cleaner diesel-based solutions for the freight and logistics ecosystem.
The announcement comes amid India’s broader push to reduce crude oil imports, cut carbon emissions and build a diversified fuel ecosystem that includes ethanol, biofuels, hydrogen, LNG and electric mobility.
Truck-Trailer Interchangeability Policy in Works
Alongside cleaner fuels, the government is also preparing a draft notification on truck-trailer interchangeability, a move aimed at solving one of the biggest operational challenges facing electric heavy-duty vehicles, battery charging and swapping infrastructure.
Umashankar said the draft notification could be issued soon. Explaining the concept, he said the government is examining a model where, instead of charging or swapping large truck batteries, operators could simply replace the front tractor unit of the truck while keeping the trailer and cargo intact.
“What we are looking at is what we call a tractor-trailer interchangeability,” he said. “If you look at battery charging, it is going to take a good amount of time. So does the truck lie idle during that time? Instead of swapping batteries, you swap the entire front part of the truck,” he explained.
Under the proposed system, detachable trailers carrying cargo could remain stationary while a fully charged tractor unit takes over operations. Charging of truck units would happen at designated hubs or specific locations.
The ministry believes the approach could reduce downtime for freight operators while also minimising the need for widespread battery-swapping infrastructure across highways. The proposal is expected to become increasingly relevant as India accelerates the electrification of commercial freight transport, a sector considered critical for reducing transport emissions.
Hydrogen Logistics Showing “Very Good” Results
The MoRTH secretary also shared updates on India’s hydrogen mobility pilot projects, saying initial results from hydrogen-powered logistics and transport experiments have been encouraging.
“The results are very good. The key cost is comparable with respect to other forms of logistics travel,” Umashankar said.
According to him, the biggest challenge currently remains the cost of hydrogen refuelling stations, which are presently being supported through government-backed pilot projects.
He revealed that hydrogen buses have already started operating on routes between Delhi and Faridabad as well as Delhi and Noida after hydrogen refuelling infrastructure was established under the scheme.
“On fuelling, it travels 450 kilometres before it needs a refill,” he said. The government is also evaluating the feasibility of hydrogen corridors on major highway networks such as the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, where a limited number of refuelling stations could support long-distance freight and passenger mobility.
“If you take Delhi-Mumbai as a corridor, then maybe three refuelling stations along the highway at the new expressway,”
Umashankar said while responding to questions from industry representatives. The comments indicate that India’s transport strategy may eventually involve multiple clean fuel pathways rather than relying on a single technology solution.
Barrier-Less Tolling Expansion Planned
The ministry is also preparing for a nationwide rollout of Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling systems, which allow vehicles to pass through toll plazas without stopping or slowing down.
Umashankar said the technology has already been introduced at two toll plazas and has delivered successful results.
“The third one is likely to go live in the next 8-10 days,” he said. The government plans to expand MLFF systems across all four-lane and higher-category toll plazas in the country within the coming year.
The technology is expected to reduce congestion, fuel wastage and travel delays on highways by enabling seamless electronic toll collection using advanced sensors and tracking systems. The rollout will also be integrated with an Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS), beginning with Delhi-NCR.
“We have got the first proposal for Delhi NCR approved. Issuance of bids and implementation will start shortly,” the secretary said.
Focus on Faster Freight Movement
The ministry also reiterated its focus on expanding expressways and access-controlled highways to improve freight efficiency and increase average vehicular speeds on national highways.
Officials said segregation of slow-moving and fast-moving traffic through dedicated corridors and high-speed expressways remains a key priority for improving logistics performance and reducing travel time.