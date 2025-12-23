ETV Bharat / bharat

India's Maternal Mortality Rate Declined Significantly Due To Rise In Institutional Deliveries: Nadda

Dhar: Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Tuesday said the institutional delivery rate in the country has increased to 89 per cent, which led to a significant reduction in the maternal mortality rate during childbirth. He said the Narendra Modi government is striving, through its healthcare services, to ensure that citizens do not fall ill in the first place, and added that for this purpose, measures have been taken to prevent diseases.

Addressing a function after laying the foundation stone for a medical college in Dhar district, around 65 kms from Indore, on a public-private partnership (PPP) model, Nadda also said that 11 years ago, India was considered one of the 'fragile five' economies, but has now become the world's fourth largest economy.

"The rate of institutional deliveries in the country has increased to 89 per cent, which led to a significant reduction in the Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR)," Nadda said. The MMR measures deaths from pregnancy/childbirth complications per 100,000 live births, indicating maternal health.

"The Narendra Modi government is striving through its healthcare services to ensure that citizens remain healthy and do not fall ill in the first place," the minister added.