India-Maldives Joint Military Exercise 'Ekuverin' Begins In Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: A two-week-long joint exercise between the militaries of India and Maldives began at Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala on Tuesday with an aim to enhance interoperability and operational synergy in counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations across jungle, semi-urban and coastal terrains.

The 14th edition of Exercise Ekuverin between the Indian Army and the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) will be conducted from December 2-15, the defence ministry said. The Indian Army contingent of 45 personnel, represented by a Garhwal Rifles battalion, is participating in the exercise alongside an equal-strength Maldivian contingent represented by the MNDF, it said.

Ekuverin in Dhivehi language translates to 'friends', underscoring the deep-rooted bonds of friendship, mutual trust and military cooperation between the two nations, the ministry said in a statement.

Conducted alternately in both countries since 2009, Exercise Ekuverin continues to be a "shining example" of India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and its commitment to building enduring defence partnerships with friendly nations, it said.