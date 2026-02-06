ETV Bharat / bharat

India-Malaysia Defence Cooperation Steps Up As Modi Heads To Kuala Lumpur

New Delhi: Defence cooperation is set to emerge as a central pillar of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s February 7–8 visit to Kuala Lumpur, reflecting the growing strategic convergence between India and Malaysia amid shifting Indo-Pacific geopolitics.

As maritime competition intensifies and regional states seek to diversify security partnerships, New Delhi and Kuala Lumpur are exploring ways to deepen collaboration across air, naval and submarine domains.

“There is a lot of promise as far as defence cooperation is concerned,” P Kumaran, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs, said while responding to a question during a special pre-departure media briefing here. “We are looking at the sale of Dornier aircraft. Malaysia also has Scorpene submarines. We are looking at opportunities to try and collaborate, especially in terms of mid-life upgrades, retrofitting, etc. You had also mentioned the potential for collaborating on the SU-30 aircraft. Malaysians have that aircraft, and so do we. We have offered proposals for modification, upgradation and mid-life maintenance. We are also looking at the potential for the supply of naval platforms by Indian shipyards. So, those are all areas that look promising. We hope to be able to get something going on these areas.”

In 2010, India-Malaysia bilateral ties were elevated to that of a Strategic Partnership. India-Malaysia relations were further elevated to Enhanced

Strategic Partnership, during the visit of Prime Minister Modi to Malaysia in November 2015. During the visit of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to India on August 19-21, 2024, the India-Malaysia bilateral ties were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Malaysia hosts approximately 2.75 million persons of Indian origin (PIOs), which is the second largest PIO community in the world after the US. Malaysia has the third-largest Indian diaspora in the world.

Given all this, at a time when the Indo-Pacific is marked by intensifying great-power competition, especially China’s expanding naval footprint in the South China Sea and eastern Indian Ocean, India and Malaysia find common ground in preserving a stable, rules-based maritime order. Malaysia sits astride critical sea lanes linking the Indian and Pacific Oceans, including the Strait of Malacca, through which a large share of global trade and energy flows. For India, deeper defence ties with Malaysia strengthen its strategic presence east of the Malacca Strait, complementing its Act East Policy and broader Indo-Pacific vision.

India-Malaysia defence relations have steadily grown over the years, from military training to the supply of defence equipment and enhanced security dialogues. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) on defence cooperation signed in 1993 is the cornerstone of defence relations between the two countries. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid an official visit to Malaysia July 10-11, 2023, during which an amendment to the MoU was signed. During the course of that visit, the first regional office of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) was also inaugurated in Kuala Lumpur. Singh paid another visit to Malaysia, from October 31 to November 1, 2025, for the 12th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus).

Traditionally, India-Malaysia defence ties were centred on training, capacity-building and institutional exchanges. What marks the current phase as qualitatively different is the emphasis on defence industrial cooperation and sustainment partnerships.

As highlighted by Secretary (East) Kumaran, discussions on the sale of Dornier aircraft, collaboration on Scorpene submarines, and upgrades for SU-30 fighter aircraft point to a shift from buyer-seller dynamics to long-term maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and co-development models. For Malaysia, this diversification reduces over-dependence on a narrow set of defence suppliers and enhances operational readiness. For India, it showcases the growing maturity of its defence manufacturing and lifecycle support capabilities under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-reliant India) initiative.

Naval cooperation has particular geopolitical weight. Malaysia’s interest in the potential supply of naval platforms by Indian shipyards aligns with India’s growing reputation as a cost-effective and reliable shipbuilding partner for friendly countries. Such cooperation strengthens regional maritime security, enhances interoperability, and contributes to collective capacity to address non-traditional threats such as piracy, illegal fishing and maritime trafficking – issues of direct concern to ASEAN states.

In the longer term, Indian involvement in submarine upgrades or surface fleet modernisation in Malaysia also carries strategic signalling value: it reinforces India’s role as a net security provider in the Indian Ocean and a credible partner for Southeast Asian navies seeking strategic autonomy amid US-China rivalry.

Former Indian diplomat Amit Dasgupta, who served in Southeast Asia, is of the view that one should appreciate that India is looking at Malaysia, keeping New Delhi’s Indo-Pacific strategy in mind.

“India-Malaysia defence cooperation should not be seen in isolation,” Dasgupta told ETV Bharat. “You have to see India’s defence cooperation with countries like the Philippines and Indonesia in that region. You have to secure your sea lanes.”

He explained that no country wants to depend on one particular country for its security. This, he said, is not directed against China. It is purely in Malaysia’s own strategic interests.