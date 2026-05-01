ETV Bharat / bharat

India Maintained Stable Energy Supplies Amid Crisis, Shielded People From Global Price Shocks: Puri

Surat: Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said India has managed to maintain stable energy supplies and shield consumers from global price shocks despite a severe disruption triggered by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Addressing the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) for South Gujarat here, he said despite 60 days into energy supply disruption due to the West Asia crisis, India stands strong, and added that the country absorbed the global shock at the fiscal level instead of passing it on to consumers, supported by long-term planning.

The government has been monitoring the supply of crude oil, LNG, LPG, petrol, diesel and aviation fuel daily for over 60 days since the crisis began, ensuring uninterrupted availability across the country, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister said.

"When a global supply chain faces disruption of 20 to 30 per cent on important routes and products, no country can be insulated from the shock. Freight costs rise, insurance costs rise, cargos are delayed, and every important country is forced to make hard choices," Puri said in his address.

Despite a sharp rise in global crude prices, India has not revised retail petrol and diesel prices in the last 60 days, he said.

"Sixty days into the disruption, India is standing strong. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has not allowed Indian kitchens to run short. We have not revised retail petrol and diesel prices. We have not allowed panic to become policy," the minister added.

In India, there has been zero increase at the retail pump during this crisis period, even as global prices surged significantly, he said.

Several countries witnessed steep increases in fuel prices between February 28 - when closure of the strait started - and April 23, including a rise of over 40 per cent in neighbouring regions, while diesel prices in the United States peaked at a 58 per cent increase, he said.

Puri also noted that fuel prices have gone up significantly across Europe.

"In the United Kingdom, diesel prices went up by 26 per cent and and petrol prices 11 per cent. In Germany and Western Europe, fuel prices have shot up by 19.8 per cent, while overall EU diesel prices rose by 19.1 per cent and petrol 10.6 per cent," Puri said.

But India absorbed the global shock at the fiscal level rather than passing it on to consumers, supported by long-term planning and timely interventions, according to him.

"As far as the government and our commitment to consumers is concerned, there has been a zero increase - not only in the last 60 days, but also over the last four years" he said.

He refuted claims that the Modi government did not increase prices due to the assembly elections in some states.