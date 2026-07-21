India Looks Forward To Closer Ties With Panama: EAM Jaishankar
Panama's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Javier Martínez-Acha Vásquez, said that both our governments and leaders are very keen on deepening and widening our partnership
By PTI
Published : July 21, 2026 at 7:25 AM IST
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said India looks forward to building "closer ties" with Panama because that country offers both a strategic location as well as enormous economic stability and potential for a partner like India.
In his opening remarks during his meeting with Panama's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Javier Martínez-Acha Vásquez, at the Hyderabad House here, he also said that "both our governments, both our leaders are very keen on deepening and widening our partnership".
Delighted to meet FM Panama @javierachapma in New Delhi today.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 20, 2026
Underscored the importance of deepening India’s engagement with Panama as a gateway to Latin America and Carribean region.
Our wide - ranging discussions included advancing our trade, business, development,… pic.twitter.com/oPAUAgFIxL
Vásquez is visiting India from July 19 to 23, during which he will take part in multiple engagements.
"I believe that your visit builds on an existing momentum between our two ties, and I look forward to our discussions today, which I am very confident will help to widen our partnership," Jaishankar said.
The EAM also said he hoped that the visit of Panama's foreign minister will "further strengthen our relationship across all domains".
"Warm welcome to FM Javier Martínez-Acha Vásquez of Panama on his arrival in New Delhi. India and Panama share a close partnership anchored in shared values, mutual interests and goodwill," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had posted on social media soon after his arrival in New Delhi on Sunday.
Panama serves as a "natural bridge" for India for global trade routes as a gateway for the wider Latin America region.
Anchored by the Panama Canal, "your logistics infrastructure certainly sets a global landmark", the EAM said in his remarks.
Jaishankar recalled his visit to Panama three years ago, and said, "I am very glad today that I have an opportunity to welcome you here. We had met recently during the 5th India-SICA Ministerial Meeting which the two of us had co-chaired last September on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly."
SICA refers to the Central American Integration System, the institutional framework of Regional Integration in Central America.
The EAM said Vásquez's current visit builds upon the "strong momentum of high-level exchanges that we have had, and I believe that both our governments, both our leaders are very keen at deepening and widening our partnership, and certainly we look forward to closer ties with Panama because you offer both a strategic location as well as enormous economic stability and potential for a partner like India".
India values Panama's interest in collaborating across a wide array of domains from education, scholarships, pharmaceuticals, technology, and of course, most importantly, trade, he said.
"We note that you have had a consistently high growth trajectory, and as we ourselves accelerate development towards the quest of 'Viksit Bharat' (or Developed India) by 2047, we do think our bilateral relationship will get more important," Jaishankar added.
"We have also, Excellency, worked closely in the United Nations and other multilateral forums. I would like to thank you and the government of Panama for your expression of solidarity and support for our right of self-defence in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack that we had last year and for your clear-cut condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," he said.
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