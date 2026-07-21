ETV Bharat / bharat

India Looks Forward To Closer Ties With Panama: EAM Jaishankar

EAM S. Jaishankar during a meeting with Panama's Foreign Minister Javier Martínez-Acha Vásquez, in New Delhi on July 20, 2026 ( PTI )

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said India looks forward to building "closer ties" with Panama because that country offers both a strategic location as well as enormous economic stability and potential for a partner like India.

In his opening remarks during his meeting with Panama's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Javier Martínez-Acha Vásquez, at the Hyderabad House here, he also said that "both our governments, both our leaders are very keen on deepening and widening our partnership".

Vásquez is visiting India from July 19 to 23, during which he will take part in multiple engagements.

"I believe that your visit builds on an existing momentum between our two ties, and I look forward to our discussions today, which I am very confident will help to widen our partnership," Jaishankar said.

The EAM also said he hoped that the visit of Panama's foreign minister will "further strengthen our relationship across all domains".

"Warm welcome to FM Javier Martínez-Acha Vásquez of Panama on his arrival in New Delhi. India and Panama share a close partnership anchored in shared values, mutual interests and goodwill," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had posted on social media soon after his arrival in New Delhi on Sunday.