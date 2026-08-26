ETV Bharat / bharat

Spirituality, Culture, Cuisine: How India Hopes To Entice Foreigners By Expanding Temple Tourism

New Delhi: India is looking towards expanding its spiritual tourism footprint internationally by opening a new set of destinations that offer travellers an experience over and above temple visits. The Ministry of Tourism has identified 16 spiritual sites for development and promotion, aiming to showcase India’s centuries-old spiritual traditions alongside its diverse culture, cuisine, crafts, festivals and customs.

The newly identified sites under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) include Vedagiri Lakshmi Narasimhawamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh, Simariya Ghat in Bihar, Kudargarh Temple in Chhattisgarh, Shri Nilkanth Mahadev Temple in Gujarat, Purmandal, Uttarbehni and Timmersian Mahadev (Devnath) in Jammu & Kashmir, Shanicharadev Temple in Madhya Pradesh, Shri Ghrushneshwar Shivalaya, Tuljapur, Shri Kshetra Rajur and Shri Kshetra Rajur Ganpati Temple in Maharashtra, Chausath Yogini Temple in Odisha, Budhahita Sun Temple in Rajasthan, Maa Kichakeswari Temple in Odisha, Durgiyana Temple in Punjab, and Shri Kali Mandir established by Adiguru Shankaracharya in Lucknow.

Rajnish Kaistha, Senior Vice President of India Association of Tour Operators, told ETV Bharat, “India’s growing focus on tourism infrastructure could give a major boost to heritage and pilgrimage destinations, by making them easier to access and more attractive to both domestic and international visitors, particularly the non resident Indians.”

He added that improved infrastructure at spiritual destinations like Ayodhya and Kashi Vishwanath has transformed the tourism experience. Earlier, many visitors would make a day trip to these destinations. Now, with better infrastructure and facilities, they are staying for 2-3 days to explore nearby areas, providing a boost to local culture and handicrafts, while also experiencing local cuisines, which is helping increase their popularity and creating greater demand for regional food products.

Kaistha also said improved infrastructure around major religious and heritage sites could encourage more visitors to explore destinations that were previously difficult or less convenient to access. The impact is expected to be particularly significant among NRIs who have a strong interest in India’s cultural and spiritual heritage, and are also relatively high-spending travellers.

Ayodhya & Kedarnath

“The transformation of Ayodhya after the construction of the Ram Temple is being cited as an example of how infrastructure and destination development can create a completely new tourism ecosystem. A destination that previously attracted relatively limited tourist attention has emerged as a major attraction following the development of the temple and supporting facilities. Similar transformation has been witnessed in Varanasi following the development of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor. The expansion and improvement of facilities have contributed to a sharp rise in visitor numbers, turning the corridor into a major attraction for pilgrims and tourists,” he added.

Citing the example of Kedarnath, where visitors currently have to undertake a difficult trek of around 18 km to reach the shrine, Kaistha stated that a proposed ropeway project could substantially change that experience.

Surendra Kumar Jaiswal, President of Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) believes that India’s rich combination of culture, cuisine, craft and spirituality could play a key role in strengthening the country’s position on the global tourism map and increasing inbound tourism.