ETV Bharat / bharat

India Lodges Strong Protest With Pakistan Over Polls For So Called Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly

New Delhi: India on Friday said it lodged a strong protest with Pakistan over Islamabad's plans to hold general elections to the so-called Gilgit-Baltistan assembly, maintaining that the region is Indian territory that has been "illegally and forcibly" occupied.

New Delhi asserted that such endeavours by Pakistan cannot "mask" the underlying issues of "grave" human rights violations, political repression, economic exploitation and denial of freedom in the territories illegally occupied by Pakistan.

"The government of India lodged a strong protest with Pakistan regarding the latter's plans to hold 'general Elections' to the so-called 'Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly', in the Indian territories illegally and forcibly occupied by Pakistan, scheduled for June 7," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.