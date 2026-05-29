India Likely To Witness Lowest Monsoon Rains In 11 Years, Raising Concerns For Agriculture And Food Security
The forecast of uneven rainfall and rising temperatures threatens India's crop yields and livelihoods in 2026.
Published : May 29, 2026 at 7:31 PM IST
New Delhi: India is likely to witness its weakest monsoon this year, breaking an eleven-year record amid rapidly evolving El Niño conditions. The forecast threatens to disrupt rainfall patterns and raise temperatures, majorly risking agriculture, food security and the wider economy.
Per India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts, the country would witness below-normal monsoon rainfall at 90 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA) for the 2026 southwest monsoon season, which is dangerously close to a deficient rainfall year. The projections also show a 60 per cent probability of deficient rainfall and only a 24 per cent chance of below-normal rainfall.
The data consolidation by Climate Trends, a research-based consulting and capacity-building initiative, suggested a strong-to-very-strong El Niño event developing over the Pacific Ocean.
Citing the US-based National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), it projected an 82 per cent chance of El Niño conditions emerging during May-July 2026, with the probability increasing to 96 per cent during the Northern Hemisphere winter.
Separately, climate models highlight four Super El Niño events in 1982-83, 1991-92, 1997-98 and 2015-16 since 1950 in the world. It indicates that there is nearly a two-in-three chance of a strong to very strong El Niño by late 2026.
Climate models indicate nearly a two-in-three chance of a strong-to-very-strong El Niño by late 2026, similar to four Super El Niño events witnessed worldwide since 1950—in 1982-83, 1991-92, 1997-98, and 2015-16.
On the other hand, experts issued warnings about the evolving El Niño during the onset phase of the monsoon and its impact.
“El Niño is a very complex phenomenon and is quite famous for its notorious behaviour,” the report said. “The evolving phase itself can weaken the Indian summer monsoon by disrupting the Walker Circulation and suppressing the upward movement of moisture-laden air.”
Meteorologists raised a bigger concern over rainfall distribution rather than the seasonal rainfall total itself. “The number is not important, but the distribution of rainfall is. Models are not predicting a pretty picture, and we can expect a patchy distribution. There will be longer break-monsoon conditions,” said Professor Raghu Murtugudde, Emeritus Professor at the University of Maryland and Visiting Professor at IIT Kanpur.
He also warned of a delayed monsoon and potential humid heatwaves across northwest India, particularly if hot winds from Pakistan combine with moisture from the Arabian Sea.
The monsoon variations also make India’s agriculture sector highly vulnerable, as nearly 52 per cent of the country’s cultivated land is still rain-fed. This prompted experts to warn that prolonged dry spells, lower groundwater recharge and reduced reservoir levels could directly affect kharif sowing, crop productivity and rural livelihoods.
Dr G. V. Ramanjaneyulu, Executive Director of the Centre for Sustainable Agriculture, said, “The delay in the onset of rainfall, along with dry spells that may occur in between, will be the more serious issues.”
According to him, crops can manage dry spells of about one week, but beyond that, the soils cannot support them. “The insufficient rainfall could increase dependence on irrigation while also affecting groundwater recharge and irrigated crops such as rice,” Ramanjaneyulu added.
Dr Anjal Prakash, Professor of Public Policy at FLAME University and contributor to the IPCC reports, expressed similar concern, saying that a below-normal monsoon would pose “an immediate threat to India’s water security”.
“With 52 per cent of India’s net cultivated area rain-fed and 40 per cent of food production dependent on monsoon rains, this shortfall will strain both rural livelihoods and national food security,” he said.
He added that lower rainfall could also reduce hydropower generation and intensify competition for water between cities, industries and agriculture.
Meanwhile, the Climate Trends report also highlighted emerging economic risks linked to rising fuel prices, geopolitical tensions and concerns over fertiliser availability ahead of the kharif season.
Aarti Khosla, Founder and Director of Climate Trends, warned that the combination of low rainfall, heatwaves and global supply disruptions could create a "polycrisis" for India. “The food and energy nexus is shattering limits of expanding coal, oil and gas-based power and energy use,” she said.
Some experts highlighted a positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) later in the season. They said it could partially offset the drying impact of El Niño. But they cautioned that the IOD may not be strong enough to fully neutralise the effects of a powerful El Niño event.
IOD is defined as the difference in the sea surface temperature between the two equatorial areas of the Indian Ocean – the western Indian Ocean and the eastern part. IOD is simply the periodic oscillation of sea surface temperatures, from ‘positive’ to ‘neutral’ and then ‘negative’ phases.
Meteorologists also warned that 2026 could become one of the warmest years on record, with 2027 potentially surpassing 2024 as global ocean temperatures continue to rise under the combined influence of El Niño and long-term climate change.
“El Niño temporarily adds to global warming by increasing ocean temperatures. There are chances that 2026 will rank among the record-warming years, with 2027 potentially surpassing 2024 as the warmest year on record,” said Professor Raghu Murtugudde, Emeritus Professor at the University of Maryland and Visiting Professor at IIT Kanpur said.
GP Sharma, President – Meteorology and Climate Change, Skymet Weather and Former Air Vice Marshal, Indian Air Force expressed similar views, saying, “Ocean waters have deep memory, and regardless of the strength of El Niño, its mere presence influences the warming. We must also not forget that the phenomenon is unfolding against a backdrop of global warming, with oceans absorbing around 90% of the excess heat generated by human activity.”
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