ETV Bharat / bharat

India Likely To Witness Lowest Monsoon Rains In 11 Years, Raising Concerns For Agriculture And Food Security

People walk on at Kartavya Path Lawn amid scorching heat, in New Delhi on April 26, 2026 ( File/ANI )

New Delhi: India is likely to witness its weakest monsoon this year, breaking an eleven-year record amid rapidly evolving El Niño conditions. The forecast threatens to disrupt rainfall patterns and raise temperatures, majorly risking agriculture, food security and the wider economy.

Per India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts, the country would witness below-normal monsoon rainfall at 90 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA) for the 2026 southwest monsoon season, which is dangerously close to a deficient rainfall year. The projections also show a 60 per cent probability of deficient rainfall and only a 24 per cent chance of below-normal rainfall.

The data consolidation by Climate Trends, a research-based consulting and capacity-building initiative, suggested a strong-to-very-strong El Niño event developing over the Pacific Ocean.

Citing the US-based National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), it projected an 82 per cent chance of El Niño conditions emerging during May-July 2026, with the probability increasing to 96 per cent during the Northern Hemisphere winter.

A woman worker walks towards her workplace during the scorching heatwave on a hot summer days, in Bikaner on May 26 (ANI)

Separately, climate models highlight four Super El Niño events in 1982-83, 1991-92, 1997-98 and 2015-16 since 1950 in the world. It indicates that there is nearly a two-in-three chance of a strong to very strong El Niño by late 2026.

Climate models indicate nearly a two-in-three chance of a strong-to-very-strong El Niño by late 2026, similar to four Super El Niño events witnessed worldwide since 1950—in 1982-83, 1991-92, 1997-98, and 2015-16.

On the other hand, experts issued warnings about the evolving El Niño during the onset phase of the monsoon and its impact.

“El Niño is a very complex phenomenon and is quite famous for its notorious behaviour,” the report said. “The evolving phase itself can weaken the Indian summer monsoon by disrupting the Walker Circulation and suppressing the upward movement of moisture-laden air.”

Meteorologists raised a bigger concern over rainfall distribution rather than the seasonal rainfall total itself. “The number is not important, but the distribution of rainfall is. Models are not predicting a pretty picture, and we can expect a patchy distribution. There will be longer break-monsoon conditions,” said Professor Raghu Murtugudde, Emeritus Professor at the University of Maryland and Visiting Professor at IIT Kanpur.

Forecast probability (Source: IMD)

He also warned of a delayed monsoon and potential humid heatwaves across northwest India, particularly if hot winds from Pakistan combine with moisture from the Arabian Sea.