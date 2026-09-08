ETV Bharat / bharat

India's LCA Tejas, Su-30 MKI, Rafale To Take Part In Bilateral Air Exercise With Japan In Jodhpur

New Delhi: India's Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, Su-30 MKI and Rafale fighter jets will be part of the bilateral air exercise 'Veer Guardian' with Japan, which will be held in Jodhpur from September 9-22, officials said on Tuesday.

During the fourteen-day exercise, participating air warriors will undertake advanced operational missions and engage in extensive professional interactions.

"Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Japan Air Self Defence Force (JASDF) will conduct a bilateral air exercise, 'Veer Guardian', at Air Force Station Jodhpur, from September 9-22," the defence ministry said.