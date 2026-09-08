India's LCA Tejas, Su-30 MKI, Rafale To Take Part In Bilateral Air Exercise With Japan In Jodhpur
Defence Ministry said the IAF and the Japan Air Self-Defence Force will conduct a bilateral air exercise, 'Veer Guardian ', from September 9 to 22
Published : September 8, 2026 at 7:11 PM IST
New Delhi: India's Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, Su-30 MKI and Rafale fighter jets will be part of the bilateral air exercise 'Veer Guardian' with Japan, which will be held in Jodhpur from September 9-22, officials said on Tuesday.
During the fourteen-day exercise, participating air warriors will undertake advanced operational missions and engage in extensive professional interactions.
"Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Japan Air Self Defence Force (JASDF) will conduct a bilateral air exercise, 'Veer Guardian', at Air Force Station Jodhpur, from September 9-22," the defence ministry said.
The IAF will participate with a diverse mix of frontline combat aircraft, including indigenous LCA Tejas, Su-30 MKI and Rafale jets. JASDF will participate with its F-2A fighter aircraft, it said.
The programme integrates mission planning conferences, subject matter expert exchanges, and interaction between personnel on engineering and aspects of aerospace safety, fostering deep operational synergy between the two air forces.
Exercise 'Veer Guardian' reflects a "deepening strategic partnership" between India and Japan by enhancing tactical proficiency and aerospace operational synergy, the ministry said. "The exercise reaffirms the longstanding bonds of friendship and strategic cooperation between the two nations," it said.
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