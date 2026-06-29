ETV Bharat / bharat

India Leads World In Transparent Election Process, Says CEC Gyanesh Kumar In Kashmir

Srinagar: Chief Election Commissioner of India, Gyanesh Kumar, who is on a visit to Kashmir, on Monday said that India has a prominent position in global electoral exercises and leads the world in the transparent electoral processes.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of his interaction with Booth Level Officers in Budgam, Kumar said India has a prominent position in global electoral exercises and is currently the Chair at the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA) for 2026.

The CEC said he interacted with the BLOs of Budgam, “who are the pillars of democracy” and discussed with them the poll preparedness and the electoral framework. He said that voter registration, polling, and counting processes are conducted with full transparency and are subject to simultaneous audits by political parties and candidates. “The world's most transparent electoral processes are prepared in India by the BLOs and other staff,” he said.