India Leads World In Transparent Election Process, Says CEC Gyanesh Kumar In Kashmir
Kumar, who is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, said India holds the Chair at the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 3:53 PM IST
Srinagar: Chief Election Commissioner of India, Gyanesh Kumar, who is on a visit to Kashmir, on Monday said that India has a prominent position in global electoral exercises and leads the world in the transparent electoral processes.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of his interaction with Booth Level Officers in Budgam, Kumar said India has a prominent position in global electoral exercises and is currently the Chair at the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA) for 2026.
The CEC said he interacted with the BLOs of Budgam, “who are the pillars of democracy” and discussed with them the poll preparedness and the electoral framework. He said that voter registration, polling, and counting processes are conducted with full transparency and are subject to simultaneous audits by political parties and candidates. “The world's most transparent electoral processes are prepared in India by the BLOs and other staff,” he said.
Hon’ble Chief Election Commissioner Shri. Gyanesh Kumar praised the dedication & hard work of Booth Level Officers during his detailed interaction with them in District Budgam, J&K.— CEO UT OF J&K (@ceo_UTJK) June 29, 2026
“BLOs truly are the backbone of our electoral process” remarked the Hon’ble CEC. @ECISVEEP pic.twitter.com/AnTDsxdLub
Kumar said that he told the BLOs that India currently leads all major democratic nations in electoral practices. The CEC held the interaction with the officials at the National Institute of Fashion Technology in Budgam campus.
Kumar had arrived in Srinagar on Sunday on a three-day official visit to Jammu and Kashmir to engage with voters, electoral stakeholders, booth level officers, field-level election machinery besides reviewing the electoral initiatives being carried out at the grassroots level.
The CEC said that during his visit he would be interacting with the voters from across the beautiful valleys of Jammu and Kashmir, with a special focus on strengthening the connection with the grassroots-level functionaries.
The visit is part of the Election Commission of India’s continued efforts to strengthen its engagement with the voters and electoral stakeholders, enhance field-level preparedness and promote democratic participation and awareness, officials said.
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