ETV Bharat / bharat

Op Amistad: India Sends Relief Material, Medical Assistance To Quake-hit Venezuela

A 41-member team of the Indian Army, from the 60 Para Field Hospital, including nine medical officers, being deployed in Venezuela to support humanitarian relief efforts as part of 'Operation Amistad' ( PTI )

New Delhi: Under the 'Operation Amistad', launched by India to offer humanitarian assistance to quake-hit Venezuela, two IAF C-17 Globemaster aircraft carrying relief supplies and a 41-member rescue team departed on Friday to assist the ongoing relief and rescue efforts in that country.

"India stands shoulder to shoulder with the government and the people of Venezuela during this difficult period," the Ministry of External Affairs said.

In a gesture of solidarity with the people of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, India has launched Operation Amistad, a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) mission, in response to the devastating earthquake that has caused extensive loss of life, injuries and widespread destruction.

"Operation Amistad underway! Two @IAF_MCC C17s took-off today for Venezuela with urgent assistance to support their post-earthquake relief efforts. The assistance contains an Indian Army @adgpi Field Hospital Unit and over 35 tons of relief supplies, medicines and medical equipment, including two BHISHM cubes. India is committed to supporting the government and people of Venezuela in this difficult time," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in a post on X.

The MEA said in its statement on Friday that as part of the operation, two C-17 aircraft of the Indian Air Force departed for Venezuela on June 26 morning, carrying humanitarian relief supplies and a 41-member rescue team to assist the ongoing relief and rescue efforts.