ETV Bharat / bharat

India Launches New Yoga Protocols To Fight Lifestyle Diseases

New Delhi: The Union Ayush Ministry has launched a comprehensive "Yoga Protocol for Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) and Target Groups", in a significant push towards reshaping the country's healthcare narrative from treatment to prevention.

Launched during the Yoga Mahotsav 2026 earlier this month by Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav, the initiative is being seen as a timely intervention to tackle various lifestyle diseases.

The initiative has been developed by the World Health Organisation Collaborating Centre for Traditional Medicine (Yoga) (WHOCCIND 118), at the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga under the Ministry of Ayush.

The protocols are designed as structured, evidence-based modules that integrate Yogic practices into daily life in a simple, accessible, and scalable manner.

India today faces an alarming rise in non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular ailments, chronic respiratory conditions, and mental health disorders, an official source said.

According to recent estimates, these conditions now account for nearly two-thirds of all deaths in the country, signalling a clear epidemiological shift from infectious diseases to lifestyle-driven illnesses.

With a growing burden of mortality attributed to NCDs each year, the urgency for preventive solutions has never been greater, the source underlined. It is in this context that the new yoga protocols assume significance.

Built on scientific evidence and clinical insights, the modules prescribe daily sessions of 30 to 60 minutes that combine asanas, pranayama, meditation, and relaxation techniques, sources said. The approach is gradual, adaptable, and designed to suit varying fitness levels and medical conditions.

Emphasising the preventive potential of yoga, Jadhav noted that prevention is the future of healthcare, and yoga is India's answer to the rising burden of lifestyle diseases.

"Through these evidence-based protocols, we are empowering every citizen to take charge of their own health and well-being in a simple, accessible, and sustainable manner. By integrating yoga into daily life, we aim to shift the focus from illness to wellness, reducing long-term healthcare pressures,” he said.

"This initiative reflects our commitment to building a healthier nation through holistic, preventive, and people-centric approaches rooted in India's rich traditional knowledge," the minister said.