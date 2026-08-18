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India Launches Its First-Ever Guide To Grasslands, Other Open Natural Ecosystems

The document highlights the rich diversity, ecological significance and socio-economic importance of India's grasslands, savannas, and deserts. In a video message at the event, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav termed the guide an important step towards recognising India's open natural ecosystems and stressed the need for their science-based conservation alongside forests.

New Delhi: India on Monday launched its first-ever guide to grasslands and other open natural ecosystems at the 17th Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP17) to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) in Mongolia.

The minister added that grasslands, scrublands and ravines have for too long been judged by the absence of trees, despite these ecosystems sheltering species found nowhere else on earth and sustaining pastoral communities. "Modern science reinforces the understanding of local communities that healthy grasslands are indispensable for biodiversity, livelihoods and climate resilience," he added.

The guide brings together information on major open natural ecosystems across India, covering their geographical settings, ecological characteristics, biodiversity, and the communities and tribes associated with them. It also contains thematic sections on pastoralism, fire ecology and carbon sequestration.

India's open natural ecosystems range from Himalayan and Terai grasslands to the Thar and Banni landscapes, Deccan savannas, rocky plateaus, ravines, scrublands, coastal ecosystems, and desert landscapes. These ecosystems support diverse biodiversity, contribute to soil and water processes, store substantial carbon in their soils, and sustain pastoral, livestock-based and agricultural livelihoods.

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