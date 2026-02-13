India Launches First National Call For BIRAC–RDI Fund To Scale High-Impact Biotech Innovations
Dr Jitendra Singh said India is no longer a late starter in biotech and the BIRAC-RDI Fund will bridge the lab-to-industry gap.
Published : February 13, 2026 at 6:26 PM IST
New Delhi: In a major push to strengthen India’s biotechnology ecosystem, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Friday announced the first national call for the BIRAC–RDI Fund under the government’s Rs 1 lakh crore Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) initiative. The move is being seen as a significant step towards accelerating science-led growth and positioning India as a global leader in emerging technologies.
Addressing the gathering, Dr Singh said the initiative reflects a decisive shift in India’s approach to innovation, from what he described as “policy hesitation” to “policy acceleration.” He emphasised that India is no longer a late entrant in advanced technologies but is emerging as an early mover with the capacity to shape global trends.
In the past decade, there has been tremendous change in India's biotechnology landscape. The number of biotech entrepreneurs increased dramatically from approximately 50 in 2014 to over 11,000 today, demonstrating rapid growth in scale and ambition. Additionally, the growth of India's bioeconomy was significant, from near $8 billion in 2014 to approximately $165 billion in 2024, with estimates of the bioeconomy reaching approximately $300 billion by 2030.
“Biotechnology will drive the next phase of industrial growth, much like information technology did in the past,” the Union Minister said, adding that the coming industrial revolution will be powered by bio-innovation, advanced manufacturing and new-age entrepreneurship.
A key objective of the BIRAC–RDI Fund is to bridge the long-standing gap between laboratory research and industrial-scale production. The fund will provide support for technology across Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 4 to TRL 9 using a combination of equity, convertible debt instruments and long-term loans. This is expected to help startups and research institutions transition from proof-of-concept stages to market-ready products.
Over the past decade, Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) has built a robust innovation ecosystem, establishing more than 100 bio-incubation centres and creating over 10 lakh square feet of incubation space. The organisation has also engaged with more than 15 lakh startup entrepreneurs across the country, reflecting the growing depth of India’s biotech ecosystem.
The BIRAC–RDI Fund is part of the broader national RDI initiative approved by the Union Cabinet in July 2025 and formally launched in November 2025 under the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), anchored by the Department of Science and Technology.
Officials said the initiative will play a crucial role in enabling India to move beyond research outputs toward scalable industrial outcomes, strengthening its position in the global bioeconomy.
Highlighting emerging frontiers, the Union Minister pointed to India’s entry into space biotechnology and future domains such as space medicine. He said biotechnology experiments are already being conducted in space using indigenously developed kits, covering plant sciences and life sciences research. These efforts, he added, will enhance India’s scientific capabilities while contributing to global knowledge systems.
The Minister also underscored the broader ecosystem being created to support innovation. He noted that recent policy relaxations now allow even early-stage startups with minimal operational history to apply for funding, reflecting a shift toward more inclusive and risk-tolerant financing mechanisms.
Calling the initiative a milestone moment, Dr Singh said the launch sends a clear signal that India is ready to lead in biotechnology by combining scientific talent, entrepreneurial energy and strong policy backing.
“The message is loud and clear, we are no longer late starters. India is ready to play a leading role in the global innovation landscape,” he said.
Dr Rajesh Gokhale, secretary, Department of Biotechnology, noted that the fund has been designed to support high-risk, long-gestation research requiring sustained investment and infrastructure. He said it complements existing policy frameworks such as the BioE3 policy and aims to catalyse innovation across sectors including biopharma, bio-industrial manufacturing, bioenergy, blue economy and biocomputation.
Dr Jitendra Kumar, managing director, Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), highlighted the role of BIRAC as a second-level fund manager under the RDI framework. He said BIRAC will deploy Rs 2,000 crore over the next five years, with scope for expansion based on demand and outcomes.
The national call for applications is now open, with startups, SMEs and industry partners invited to submit proposals through the official BIRAC RDI portal. The deadline for Phase 1 submissions is March 31, 2026.
As India moves forward with its plans to create a knowledge-focused economy, the BIRAC-RDI Fund is expected to be an important part of the future of research and development in our nation by turning high-impact research into practical applications, as well as facilitating the next phase of industrialisation in our country.
Also Read