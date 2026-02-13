ETV Bharat / bharat

India Launches First National Call For BIRAC–RDI Fund To Scale High-Impact Biotech Innovations

New Delhi: In a major push to strengthen India’s biotechnology ecosystem, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Friday announced the first national call for the BIRAC–RDI Fund under the government’s Rs 1 lakh crore Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) initiative. The move is being seen as a significant step towards accelerating science-led growth and positioning India as a global leader in emerging technologies.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Singh said the initiative reflects a decisive shift in India’s approach to innovation, from what he described as “policy hesitation” to “policy acceleration.” He emphasised that India is no longer a late entrant in advanced technologies but is emerging as an early mover with the capacity to shape global trends.

In the past decade, there has been tremendous change in India's biotechnology landscape. The number of biotech entrepreneurs increased dramatically from approximately 50 in 2014 to over 11,000 today, demonstrating rapid growth in scale and ambition. Additionally, the growth of India's bioeconomy was significant, from near $8 billion in 2014 to approximately $165 billion in 2024, with estimates of the bioeconomy reaching approximately $300 billion by 2030.

Dr Jitendra Singh addressing at the event (Ministry of Science and Technology)

“Biotechnology will drive the next phase of industrial growth, much like information technology did in the past,” the Union Minister said, adding that the coming industrial revolution will be powered by bio-innovation, advanced manufacturing and new-age entrepreneurship.

A key objective of the BIRAC–RDI Fund is to bridge the long-standing gap between laboratory research and industrial-scale production. The fund will provide support for technology across Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 4 to TRL 9 using a combination of equity, convertible debt instruments and long-term loans. This is expected to help startups and research institutions transition from proof-of-concept stages to market-ready products.

Over the past decade, Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) has built a robust innovation ecosystem, establishing more than 100 bio-incubation centres and creating over 10 lakh square feet of incubation space. The organisation has also engaged with more than 15 lakh startup entrepreneurs across the country, reflecting the growing depth of India’s biotech ecosystem.

The BIRAC–RDI Fund is part of the broader national RDI initiative approved by the Union Cabinet in July 2025 and formally launched in November 2025 under the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), anchored by the Department of Science and Technology.