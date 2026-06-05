ETV Bharat / bharat

India Launches E85 Fuel To Boost Cleaner Mobility, Cut Crude Oil Dependence

New Delhi: In a major push towards cleaner transportation and energy self-reliance, India on Friday launched E85 fuel, a high ethanol-blended petrol containing 80-85 per cent ethanol, marking a significant step in the country's flex-fuel mobility roadmap.

Launching the fuel in the national capital, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri described the initiative as a transformative move aimed at promoting cleaner mobility, enhancing energy security and reducing India's dependence on imported crude oil.

The government is currently evaluating a range of policy measures to accelerate the adoption of Flex-Fuel Vehicles (FFVs), including road tax concessions, pricing incentives, consumer awareness campaigns and the expansion of fuel storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Former Deputy Commissioner of the Delhi Transport Department and transport expert Anil Chhikara told ETV Bharat, "It is a good initiative. Manufacturers have to create robust fuel lines and fuel systems to withstand challenges of water and moisture in the fuel system."

Chhikara noted that the electronic programming needed to be more diversified. "Further, confidence by petroleum companies is to be shared with the public. If commercial incentives are worked out, then small farmers through corporate farming can earn much high than conventional farming. Furthermore, the state government should also explore the molasses factories in villages so employment within rural vicinity can be ensured. This system will enhance GDP without foreign exchange dependency," he added.

In a major policy endorsement, the NITI Aayog has classified ethanol-based flex-fuel vehicles, including those running on E85, as zero-emission vehicles. Officials said E85 fuel generates near-zero particulate matter emissions, making it a potential solution to address rising urban air pollution levels.