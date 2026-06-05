India Launches E85 Fuel To Boost Cleaner Mobility, Cut Crude Oil Dependence
Officials say E85 fuel generates near-zero particulate matter emissions, making it a potential solution to address rising urban air pollution levels, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : June 5, 2026 at 9:14 PM IST
New Delhi: In a major push towards cleaner transportation and energy self-reliance, India on Friday launched E85 fuel, a high ethanol-blended petrol containing 80-85 per cent ethanol, marking a significant step in the country's flex-fuel mobility roadmap.
Launching the fuel in the national capital, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri described the initiative as a transformative move aimed at promoting cleaner mobility, enhancing energy security and reducing India's dependence on imported crude oil.
The government is currently evaluating a range of policy measures to accelerate the adoption of Flex-Fuel Vehicles (FFVs), including road tax concessions, pricing incentives, consumer awareness campaigns and the expansion of fuel storage and dispensing infrastructure.
Former Deputy Commissioner of the Delhi Transport Department and transport expert Anil Chhikara told ETV Bharat, "It is a good initiative. Manufacturers have to create robust fuel lines and fuel systems to withstand challenges of water and moisture in the fuel system."
Chhikara noted that the electronic programming needed to be more diversified. "Further, confidence by petroleum companies is to be shared with the public. If commercial incentives are worked out, then small farmers through corporate farming can earn much high than conventional farming. Furthermore, the state government should also explore the molasses factories in villages so employment within rural vicinity can be ensured. This system will enhance GDP without foreign exchange dependency," he added.
In a major policy endorsement, the NITI Aayog has classified ethanol-based flex-fuel vehicles, including those running on E85, as zero-emission vehicles. Officials said E85 fuel generates near-zero particulate matter emissions, making it a potential solution to address rising urban air pollution levels.
As part of the nationwide rollout plan, E85 has been identified as the mono-fuel standard for FFVs under Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) specifications. The government plans to establish 50-100 FFV-ready fuel stations across the Delhi-NCR and Mumbai-Pune-Nagpur corridors in the first phase. The network is expected to expand to around 500 outlets by the end of 2026 and nearly 5,000 outlets across major cities by the end of 2027.
The Centre is also considering special identifiers for flex-fuel vehicles and fuel stations, the availability of E85 testing fuel and targeted awareness campaigns to improve consumer acceptance.
Calling the initiative more than just a fuel transition, Puri said the move would help create a complete ecosystem for cleaner mobility, stronger energy security and greater self-reliance.
The minister had earlier said E85 would be substantially cheaper than conventional petrol for vehicles compatible with the fuel, potentially making flex-fuel vehicles more attractive to consumers while lowering the country's fossil fuel import bill.
The launch of E85 forms a key pillar of India's broader energy transition strategy, which seeks to boost domestic biofuel production, support farmers, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and strengthen the country's long-term energy security.
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