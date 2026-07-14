ETV Bharat / bharat

India Kanoon Moves Delhi HC Against 'Right To Be Forgotten' Decision

New Delhi: Legal database platform India Kanoon on Tuesday approached the Delhi High Court challenging an order that recognised an individual's "right to be forgotten" and directed it to de-index and disable its "name-based search functionality" with respect to certain judicial orders.

Counsel appearing for IKanoon Software Development Pvt Ltd submitted before a bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia that it was being led by a senior counsel and requested that the appeals against the single judge's decision be taken up on July 21.

"List on July 21," the bench ordered.

Lawyers are abstaining from work on Tuesday in view of the Delhi High Court's full court favouring the enhancement of pecuniary jurisdiction or financial limit of district courts here from Rs 2 crore to Rs 10 crore.

In its appeal, India Kanoon said the single-judge bench's May 29 judgement has "general and vague" directions, which are prejudicial to the right to information and the goals of open justice.

It stated that the judgement has expanded the scope for censorship and laid down an arbitrary standard for de-indexing and disabling name-based searches, which violates the platform's right to freedom of trade, occupation and profession under Article 19 (1)(g) of the Constitution.

De-indexing refers to the removal of a specific web page or website from a search engine's database. The appeal asserted that the single judge misread the K S Puttaswamy judgement on 'right to privacy' by the Supreme Court's nine-judge bench.

It said that in the landmark judgement, the top court discussed the concept but did not provide an unqualified right to be forgotten from judicial records.

India Kanoon is a free legal database that makes law accessible to the general public as it hosts public judicial records, like judgements and orders of the Supreme Court, the high courts, as well as tribunals.

The platform serves a larger public interest, and an individual's desire to erase his litigation history cannot become the basis to restrict other fundamental rights such as freedom of speech and expression, the plea said.