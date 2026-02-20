ETV Bharat / bharat

A Coalition Of Capabilities: India Joins US-Led Strategic Alliance 'Pax Silica'

India signs agreement to join US-led coalition Pax Silica at a ceremony at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi on Feb, 20, 2026. ( Screengrab/PTI Video )

New Delhi: India on Friday joined a US-led strategic alliance, 'Pax Silica', which is aimed at building a resilient supply chain for critical minerals and artificial intelligence. India signed a pact joining the coalition at a ceremony at the AI Impact Summit here. The signing ceremony was attended by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and US envoy to India Sergio Gor, among others.

Gor said Pax Silica is a coalition of capabilities. "Pax Silica is a declaration that the future belongs to those who build, and when free people join forces," US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg said.

The move comes amid efforts by the two sides to finalise the proposed trade deal and move forward on several other initiatives to solidify bilateral ties after a spell of severe strain in relations. The Pax Silica initiative was launched in December last year to build a secure, resilient, and innovation-driven supply chain for critical minerals and artificial intelligence (AI).