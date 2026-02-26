ETV Bharat / bharat

India-Japan Joint Military Exercise "Dharma Guardian" Underway In Chaubatia, Almora, Uttarakhand

Dehradun: The seventh edition of "Dharma Guardian" — the joint military exercise between Indian and Japanese troops — is underway in Chaubatia, Almora, Uttarakhand. The two week-long exercise will strengthen defense cooperation between the two countries.

The exercise began on February 24 at the Foreign Training Node in Chaubatia, and will continue till March 9, 2026. Conducted between the Indian Army and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF), alternately in India and Japan every year, the exercise is considered a key part of strategic and defense cooperation between the two countries, and plays a vital role in strengthening military coordination.

This year's exercise has 120 soldiers from each country participating. While Japan is being represented by soldiers from the 32nd Infantry Regiment, the Indian Army is represented by soldiers from the Ladakh Scouts.

The primary objective of this edition of "Dharma Guardian" is to develop the ability to conduct joint operations in semi-urban environments and further strengthen military cooperation. Over the next two weeks, soldiers from both countries will focus on maintaining high levels of physical fitness, refining joint planning processes, and enhancing synergy in tactical exercises.