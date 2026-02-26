India-Japan Joint Military Exercise "Dharma Guardian" Underway In Chaubatia, Almora, Uttarakhand
The 7th edition of the annual exercise to enhance strategic capabilities and strengthen mutual trust began on February 24, and will continue till March 9.
Dehradun: The seventh edition of "Dharma Guardian" — the joint military exercise between Indian and Japanese troops — is underway in Chaubatia, Almora, Uttarakhand. The two week-long exercise will strengthen defense cooperation between the two countries.
The exercise began on February 24 at the Foreign Training Node in Chaubatia, and will continue till March 9, 2026. Conducted between the Indian Army and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF), alternately in India and Japan every year, the exercise is considered a key part of strategic and defense cooperation between the two countries, and plays a vital role in strengthening military coordination.
This year's exercise has 120 soldiers from each country participating. While Japan is being represented by soldiers from the 32nd Infantry Regiment, the Indian Army is represented by soldiers from the Ladakh Scouts.
The primary objective of this edition of "Dharma Guardian" is to develop the ability to conduct joint operations in semi-urban environments and further strengthen military cooperation. Over the next two weeks, soldiers from both countries will focus on maintaining high levels of physical fitness, refining joint planning processes, and enhancing synergy in tactical exercises.
This joint exercise places special emphasis on the use of modern technology. Contemporary operational aspects have been incorporated to enhance interoperability between troops, ie., the ability to work effectively with each other. This will provide both armies with better experience in conducting joint operations in real-world conditions.
Several important tactical activities will be conducted during the exercise. These include the establishment of temporary operating bases, the development of intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) grids, the establishment of mobile vehicle checkpoints, and search and cordon operations in hostile environments. In addition, special exercises like heliborne operations and house intervention drills will also be conducted.
Defense experts believe that such joint military exercises not only enhance strategic capabilities, but also strengthen mutual trust and understanding between the military forces of the two countries. Defense cooperation between India and Japan is considered crucial in the changing global security landscape.
Dharma Guardian, which began in the tranquil valleys of Uttarakhand, holds special international significance. It will not only strengthen military relations between India and Japan, but also bolster regional security and stability. This two-week exercise will set a new example of strategic prowess, technical proficiency, and mutual coordination.
