India-Japan Education Conclave Maps Future Of Global Learning And AI As Both Nations Push For Stronger Academic Collaboration

Bengaluru: The India-Japan Higher Education Conclave hosted by OP Jindal Global University (JGU) here on Wednesday brought together leaders from University of Tokyo (UTokyo) and Indian educators, for a discussion focused on future of global education, knowledge exchange, innovation, and the growing role of artificial intelligence (AI) in jobs and learning.

Former Additional Chief Secretary of Karnataka, K Jairaj, delivered the introductory remarks, noting the long-standing relationship between India and Japan. The visiting delegation was led by Professor Kaori Hayashi, Executive Vice President in charge of Global and Diversity Affairs at UTokyo, and Professor Satsuki Shioyama from the GlobE project.

The conclave had in attendance several university leaders, policymakers, scholars, and students to discuss the changing higher education landscape and areas for deeper cooperation between the two countries. The UTokyo delegation said they were encouraged by the ongoing academic engagement between the two institutions.

Exploring the Higher Education System and Strengthening Partnerships

JGU and UTokyo used the Bengaluru meet as part of a wider India tour to explore areas of collaboration. The discussions included two-way student and faculty mobility, the possibility of joint and dual degrees, short-term study options, and collaborative research projects. Both universities also examined opportunities for co-taught courses, joint seminars, and hybrid learning formats.

Professor C Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor of JGU, said the visit aligned with the shared ambitions of both countries. "The University of Tokyo leadership is here to understand India's higher education system and regulatory environment. They are also keen to explore how academia can work with industry to support innovation and address the low number of Indian students studying in Japan," he said.

As part of the partnership, JGU is the first Indian university to sign an agreement with UTokyo for a short-term study abroad programme scheduled for summer 2026. The delegates also engaged with school and college principals, counselors, university leaders, and policymakers during conclaves held in Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru.