India-Japan Education Conclave Maps Future Of Global Learning And AI As Both Nations Push For Stronger Academic Collaboration
OP Jindal Global University is the first Indian varsity to sign an agreement with UTokyo for a short-term study abroad programme scheduled for summer 2026.
Published : December 12, 2025 at 7:47 AM IST
Bengaluru: The India-Japan Higher Education Conclave hosted by OP Jindal Global University (JGU) here on Wednesday brought together leaders from University of Tokyo (UTokyo) and Indian educators, for a discussion focused on future of global education, knowledge exchange, innovation, and the growing role of artificial intelligence (AI) in jobs and learning.
Former Additional Chief Secretary of Karnataka, K Jairaj, delivered the introductory remarks, noting the long-standing relationship between India and Japan. The visiting delegation was led by Professor Kaori Hayashi, Executive Vice President in charge of Global and Diversity Affairs at UTokyo, and Professor Satsuki Shioyama from the GlobE project.
The conclave had in attendance several university leaders, policymakers, scholars, and students to discuss the changing higher education landscape and areas for deeper cooperation between the two countries. The UTokyo delegation said they were encouraged by the ongoing academic engagement between the two institutions.
Exploring the Higher Education System and Strengthening Partnerships
JGU and UTokyo used the Bengaluru meet as part of a wider India tour to explore areas of collaboration. The discussions included two-way student and faculty mobility, the possibility of joint and dual degrees, short-term study options, and collaborative research projects. Both universities also examined opportunities for co-taught courses, joint seminars, and hybrid learning formats.
Professor C Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor of JGU, said the visit aligned with the shared ambitions of both countries. "The University of Tokyo leadership is here to understand India's higher education system and regulatory environment. They are also keen to explore how academia can work with industry to support innovation and address the low number of Indian students studying in Japan," he said.
As part of the partnership, JGU is the first Indian university to sign an agreement with UTokyo for a short-term study abroad programme scheduled for summer 2026. The delegates also engaged with school and college principals, counselors, university leaders, and policymakers during conclaves held in Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru.
Japan Seeks Greater Mobility and Cultural Exchange
Professor Kaori Hayashi highlighted the role of universities in building long-term connections between nations. She noted that Japan sees India’s growth as an opportunity for deeper educational cooperation. "We hope to create more pathways for young Indian students to study in Japan. Our countries share historical ties, including cultural links through Buddhism, and we now enjoy a special strategic and global partnership," she said.
She added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Japan in 2025 helped both countries reaffirm their commitment to strengthening academic exchanges. The two nations aim for more than 500,000 professional exchanges in the next five years.
Professor Hayashi acknowledged that the number of Indian students in Japan remains small but said efforts are underway to increase English-medium programmes and industry collaborations. "Universities do more than impart knowledge. They shape future leaders who can address global challenges such as climate change, public health, social inequality, and responsible technological development," she said.
Opportunities for Indian Students: Research, AI, and Affordable Education
During the conclave, Professor Raj Kumar emphasised Japan's potential as an education destination for Indian students. He said Japan offers opportunities in research, artificial intelligence, and technology-based fields. "The higher education system in Japan offers quality at a cost that is accessible. The approximate annual fee of around 3,000 USD makes it more affordable than many other countries," he said.
He also highlighted Japan's visa policies, which support "long-term educational and work opportunities". Drawing attention to the historical cooperation between the two nations, he referred to examples such as the Maruti-Suzuki partnership, which reshaped India's automobile industry.
Despite these developments, he noted the gap in student mobility. "Only about 1,500 Indian students currently study in Japan, compared to far higher numbers from countries like China and Nepal. There is a need to build a new perception of Japan among Indian students. Strengthening partnerships through visits like this is part of that effort," he said.
