ETV Bharat / bharat

India, Japan Begin Joint Air Defense Exercise 'Veer Guardian 2026' In Jodhpur

Jodhpur: The Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Japan Air Self-Defence Force (JASDF) began a joint air defence exercise, ‘Veer Guardian-2026 ’, at Air Force Station Jodhpur in Rajasthan. The 14-day event is the second edition of the exercise, as the inaugural edition was held in Japan in 2023. It is scheduled to conclude on September 22.

The bilateral air combat training exercise involves the operational deployment of Japanese fighter aircraft at an Indian air base for the first time. The IAF is participating with the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, Su-30 MKI, and Rafale fighter jets, while the JASDF has deployed three Mitsubishi F-2A fighter aircraft, along with over 100 personnel.

The Veer Guardian-2026 will showcase the ever-strengthening defence ties between India and Japan. Air Force Station Jodhpur was chosen due to its vast desert terrain in Western Rajasthan, which provides an ideal environment for practising various operational scenarios for fighter aircraft. Previously, the station also served as a hub for major multinational and bilateral military exercises.

Sharing strategy along with sorties

The joint exercise will not be limited merely to fighter jet sorties and aerial manoeuvres. Air warriors from both nations will collaborate on mission planning, operational execution, and strategic procedures.

Technical discussions and the exchange of experiences among experts will also take place. Experts from both countries will share insights on subjects related to aircraft engineering and aviation safety.