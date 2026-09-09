India, Japan Begin Joint Air Defense Exercise 'Veer Guardian 2026' In Jodhpur
The Indian and Japanese air forces launched the 14-day 'Veer Guardian-2026' exercise in Jodhpur, marking the first deployment of Japanese fighters at an Indian base.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 2:50 PM IST
Jodhpur: The Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Japan Air Self-Defence Force (JASDF) began a joint air defence exercise, ‘Veer Guardian-2026 ’, at Air Force Station Jodhpur in Rajasthan. The 14-day event is the second edition of the exercise, as the inaugural edition was held in Japan in 2023. It is scheduled to conclude on September 22.
The bilateral air combat training exercise involves the operational deployment of Japanese fighter aircraft at an Indian air base for the first time. The IAF is participating with the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, Su-30 MKI, and Rafale fighter jets, while the JASDF has deployed three Mitsubishi F-2A fighter aircraft, along with over 100 personnel.
EXERCISE VEER GUARDIAN 26— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) September 5, 2026
Ex Veer Guardian 2026 is being conducted between #IndianAirForce and Japanese Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) at Jodhpur from 09 Sep to 22 Sep 26.
Two JASDF C-2 aircraft touched down at Air Force Station Jodhpur, marking the arrival of the Japanese… pic.twitter.com/X1VXUTTfiG
The Veer Guardian-2026 will showcase the ever-strengthening defence ties between India and Japan. Air Force Station Jodhpur was chosen due to its vast desert terrain in Western Rajasthan, which provides an ideal environment for practising various operational scenarios for fighter aircraft. Previously, the station also served as a hub for major multinational and bilateral military exercises.
Sharing strategy along with sorties
The joint exercise will not be limited merely to fighter jet sorties and aerial manoeuvres. Air warriors from both nations will collaborate on mission planning, operational execution, and strategic procedures.
Technical discussions and the exchange of experiences among experts will also take place. Experts from both countries will share insights on subjects related to aircraft engineering and aviation safety.
From innovation to operational capability.— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) September 8, 2026
The Indian Air Force is hosting #IAFDronathon at Pokhran from 14–16 Sep 26, bringing together IAF operational expertise and Indian industry to showcase advanced unmanned technologies.
Focused on Atmanirbharta, the event will identify… pic.twitter.com/VI2l4E9Kag
IAF’s ‘Dronathon-2026’
The IAF is also organising ‘Dronathon-2026’ to provide domestic manufacturers an opportunity to showcase their capabilities and advancements in Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS) technologies.
The event will be held at the Pokhran Range in Jaisalmer from September 14 to 16. It will feature both static and live demonstrations, aiding in the identification of contemporary solutions and the evaluation of their combat effectiveness.
Key focus areas include surveillance and reconnaissance, autonomous operations, swarm technology, and electronic warfare.
The skies over Jodhpur are set for high-octane aerial action as the #IAF welcomes F-2s of #JASDF for Ex Veer Guardian.— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) September 8, 2026
Strengthening interoperability, sharpening skills and taking Indo–Japan defence partnership to greater heights.#IAF #VeerGuardian #IndiaJapan… pic.twitter.com/Ui4KFdDg8y
‘Tarang Shakti’ event in Jodhpur
The IAF is also set to conduct the mega multilateral exercise ‘Tarang Shakti-2026’ at the Jodhpur Air Force Station starting September 21. A 17-day NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) has been issued for the western border region for this purpose.
Eight countries will participate with their aircraft, while approximately 30 nations will attend as observers. During the NOTAM period, the airspace over the Jaisalmer, Barmer, Phalodi, and Jodhpur sectors will be reserved for military activities.
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