ETV Bharat / bharat

'India Janbandhan' United, 23 Parties Have Confirmed Participation: Congress

New Delhi: Twenty-three political parties have confirmed their participation in the "INDIA janbandhan" meeting at the Constitution Club here on Monday, the Congress said and asserted that the opposition bloc continues to stand united through its diversity.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said there are some parties that have expressed their inability to attend this particular meeting for their own reasons. In a post on X, he said, "23 political parties have confirmed participation in the INDIA janbandhan meeting at Constitution Club, New Delhi, on Monday, June 8, 2026, at 12 noon."

Tagging Ramesh's post, TMC MP Derek O'Brien said, “Meeting with a common purpose and clear intent. INDIA united. Many parties look forward to meeting in the spirit of camaraderie.”

"There are some parties who have expressed their inability to attend this particular meeting for their own reasons, even though they have conveyed their strong opposition to the Modi government's policies and actions that are snatching away the right to vote for millions of Indians, assaulting the Constitution daily, attacking Opposition leaders through investigative agencies, seriously damaging the livelihoods of crores of Indians, breaking household budgets through relentless price rise, betraying the hopes and aspirations of lakhs of youth, dampening investment climate, and compromising the national interest by its foreign policy," said the Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh.