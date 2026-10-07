ETV Bharat / bharat

India, Italy Hold Key Meetings To Bolster Cooperation In Countering Terrorism, Organised Crime

New Delhi: Condemning terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism, India and Italy have discussed ways to strengthen capacity building and information exchange to counter emerging and non-traditional threats, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

The sixth meeting of the India-Italy Joint Working Group (JWG) on Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime was held on Tuesday, while the second meeting of the India-Italy Permanent Task Force on Countering Financing of Terrorism was held on Wednesday in New Delhi.

Counter terrorism agencies from both countries participated in the meetings. "Over the two days, the two sides held comprehensive discussions on a wide gamut of areas of cooperation in counter terrorism and organised crime, including drug trafficking and the emerging regional and global terrorist threats," it said in a statement.

"Condemning terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism, the two sides reiterated their condemnation of the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, 2025," the MEA said.

The meetings were co-chaired by Suhel Ajaz Khan, Additional Secretary (Counter Terrorism) at the MEA, and Paolo Mari, Joint Secretary for G7-G20, Transnational Threats and Integrated Strategy, Directorate General for Political Affairs and International Security at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy.

Reaffirming the need for strengthening cooperation in effectively countering the misuse of new and emerging technologies, including information, communication and financial technologies for terrorist purposes, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen capacity building and information exchange to counter the emerging and non-traditional threats, it added.

The meeting of the Permanent Task Force focused on strengthening cooperation in countering terrorism financing under the India-Italy Joint Initiative on Countering Financing of Terrorism, which was launched by the prime ministers of the two countries on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg in November 2025, the MEA said.

Both sides also discussed enhancing multilateral cooperation in counter terrorism, including in the UN, GCTF (Global Counterterrorism Forum) and Financial Action Task Force (FATF), it added. Both sides agreed to hold the next meeting of the Joint Working Group and the Permanent Task Force in Rome, Italy, on mutually convenient dates.