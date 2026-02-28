ETV Bharat / bharat

India Issues Fresh Travel Advisories For Nationals Across Middle East Amid US-Israel Strikes On Iran

New Delhi: India’s Embassy in the UAE issued an update to citizens on Saturday, advising all Indian nationals to “avoid unnecessary travel, take due care, remain vigilant and follow safety guidelines and advisories.” Last week, the Indian Embassy in Tehran issued an advisory urging all Indian nationals in Iran to leave by available means of transport, including commercial flights, citing escalating tensions in the region.’

On Saturday, India advised its nationals in Iran, Israel and several other countries in the Middle East to exercise utmost caution after a massive military escalation across the region following a US-Israel joint strike on Iran.

After the attack by the US and Israel, Iran launched retaliatory military strikes targeting Israel and American military bases in the region, including in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain.

In its reaction, New Delhi urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint and avoid escalation.

The Indian missions in Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan and Palestine issued separate advisories, urging Indian nationals to remain vigilant and follow safety and emergency protocols.

In an advisory, the Indian embassy in Iran urged Indian nationals in that country to avoid unnecessary movements and remain indoors.

"In view of the developing situation, all Indian nationals in Iran are advised to exercise utmost caution, avoid unnecessary movements and remain indoors as far as possible," it said.

"Indians may also continue to monitor the news, maintain situational awareness and await any further guidance from the Embassy of India. The emergency contact details of the embassy are reiterated as below," the mission said.

According to official estimates in January, little over 10,000 Indians, including students, were living in Iran.

The Indian embassy in Israel also issued a similar advisory urging Indian nationals in the country to exercise "utmost caution and remain vigilant at all times." The Indian diaspora in Israel comprises over 41,000 people.