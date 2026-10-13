ETV Bharat / bharat

India Issues Fresh Advisory For Its Nationals In Saudi Arabia

This image from video obtained and verified by AP shows thick black smoke and flames rising from a fire at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026. ( AP )

Dubai: India on Tuesday advised its nationals in Saudi Arabia to remain calm and stay vigilant in view of an evolving security situation in the Gulf kingdom. Saudi Arabia has been facing a series of deadly drone and missile attacks targeting civilian infrastructure by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

"In view of the current situation, all Indian nationals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are advised to remain calm and vigilant, stay indoors in case of an aerial attack, and follow the instructions issued by local authorities through official channels," the Indian Embassy said in its latest advisory.

The mission also advised Indian nationals "to refrain from circulating or reposting any videos or news related to the ongoing events." The advisory came after an Indian national was killed in the attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on October 10, which also left several people injured, including 11 Indian nationals.

India's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia attended the funeral of Mohammed Yousef Ali, who was killed in the attack and offered condolences to his family.

"The funeral rites of late Mohammed Yousef Ali, who unfortunately lost his life in the Riyadh airport attack, were completed on October 12, 2026, in Riyadh, as per the wishes of his family. Ambassador and Embassy officials attended the funeral," the Indian mission said.

It said among those injured, four persons currently remain in the ICU, 4 are receiving medical care in the normal ward, while 3 persons have been discharged.

"The Embassy officials continue to visit the hospitals where the injured Indian nationals are receiving medical treatment, and are in constant touch with their family members and providing all possible support," the Indian mission said.

Regarding the suspension of operations at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, the Indian mission said the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has announced the suspension of operations.

"Flight operations at other major airports such as Dammam, Jeddah, and Medina are continuing but face some disruptions," it said. Indian carriers have also suspended operations to Saudi Arabia.

"Air India and Air India Express flight operations to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah have been suspended until October 17, 2026, as per the information available at 1345 hrs on October 13 (Saudi time). Akasa Air has suspended flight operations to and from Riyadh and Jeddah until October 17, 2026, as per the information available at 0900 hrs on October 13 (Saudi time)," the mission said.

"Indigo Airlines has suspended flight operations to and from Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah, and Medina until October 17, 2026, as per the information available at 0940 hrs on October 13 (Saudi time)," it said.