ETV Bharat / bharat

India Issues Fresh Advisory For Its Nationals In Saudi Arabia Amid Flight Disruptions

This image from video obtained and verified by AP shows thick black smoke and flames rising from a fire at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026 ( AP )

Dubai: India on Friday issued a fresh advisory for its nationals in Saudi Arabia, asking them to follow local authorities' instructions and stay indoors in case of an aerial attack, while warning travellers, including Umrah pilgrims, of continuing flight disruptions and possible extended stays.

In an updated advisory, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said two Indian nationals injured in the October 10 attack on the airport remain in the intensive care unit (ICU), while one is in the High Dependency Unit and three are in a normal ward. Riyadh's international airport remains closed to flight operations, while airports in Dammam, Jeddah and Medina continue to operate, although some disruptions persist, the embassy said.

Indian carriers have extended the suspension of flights to and from Saudi Arabia. Air India flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah, and Air India Express flights to and from the same three cities, have been cancelled until October 20, according to the embassy's latest updates.

Akasa Air has suspended flights to and from Riyadh until October 24 and Jeddah until October 21, while IndiGo flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah have been cancelled until October 24. "Saudia airlines continues to operate scheduled flights to Indian destinations from Dammam, Jeddah, and Medina. Flynas is operating scheduled flights on the Dammam-Lucknow sector," the embassy said in its update advisory issued on Friday.

It added that Flydeal had announced the launch of Dammam-Mumbai flights for October 17 and 18. The embassy said Indian nationals requiring urgent departure may consider transiting through Bahrain, Kuwait or Qatar, subject to obtaining the necessary visas.

It also advised Indian nationals planning to travel to Saudi Arabia, including for Umrah, to take into account the ongoing disruptions to flights and the possibility of cancellations that could result in extended stays.

In an advisory issued on Thursday, the Indian Consulate in Jeddah had specifically advised those planning to undertake Umrah in the coming days to review their travel plans if they faced uncertainty over arrangements, particularly for flights through Jeddah and Madinah.