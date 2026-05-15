ETV Bharat / bharat

India Issues Chair Statement After BRICS Meeting; Differing Views Among Members On West Asia Crisis

New Delhi: At the conclusion of the two-day BRICS Foreign Affairs and International Relations meeting here, India on Friday said the Ministers expressed deep concern over the recent developments in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. However, there were differing views among some members as regard to the situation in the West Asia/ Middle East region.

Issuing the chair's statement, India said the BRICS members expressed their respective national positions and shared a range of perspectives. "Views articulated by them included the need for an early resolution of the current crisis, the value of dialogue and diplomacy, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, upholding international law, the importance of safe and unimpeded flow of maritime commerce through international waterways, and the protection of civilian infrastructure and civilian lives. The impact of recent developments on the global economic situation was stressed by many members," the statement said.

The Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening multilateral cooperation to address humanitarian crises worldwide and expressed concern at the dwindling of international responses.

"They strongly condemned all violations of international humanitarian law, including deliberate attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, as well as the denial or obstruction of humanitarian access and the targeting of humanitarian personnel. They underlined the need to address accountability for all violations of international humanitarian law. They recognized international efforts undertaken by BRICS members to promote respect for, adherence to, and effective implementation of International Humanitarian Law," it said.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Abbas Araghchi during the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Friday, May 15, 2026 (IANS)

The statement further said the Ministers expressed strong condemnation of any acts of terrorism as criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed. They condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, during which 26 people were killed and many more injured.

Reaffirming Commitment To Combating Terrorism

Reaffirming their commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing and safe havens, they reiterated that terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization or ethnic group and that all those involved in terrorist activities and their support must be held accountable and brought to justice in accordance with relevant national and international law.

Uzbekistan’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Bakhromjon Aloev and others during the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Friday, May 15, 2026. (IANS)

Calling upon to ensure zero tolerance for terrorism and rejecting double standards in countering terrorism, they emphasised the primary responsibility of states in combating terrorism and that global efforts to prevent and counter terrorist threats must fully comply with their obligations under international law, including the Charter of the UN, in particular the purposes and principles thereof, and relevant international conventions and protocols, in particular international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, as applicable.

Welcoming the activities of the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Working Group (CTWG) and its five Subgroups based upon the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Strategy, the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Action Plan and the CTWG position paper, the Ministers looked forward to further deepening counter-terrorism cooperation, and called for an expeditious finalisation and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism in the UN framework.