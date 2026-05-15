India Issues Chair Statement After BRICS Meeting; Differing Views Among Members On West Asia Crisis
Foreign Ministers from BRICS nations failed to issue a joint statement after the two-day meeting in Delhi due to differing views on West Asia situation.
Published : May 15, 2026 at 6:13 PM IST
New Delhi: At the conclusion of the two-day BRICS Foreign Affairs and International Relations meeting here, India on Friday said the Ministers expressed deep concern over the recent developments in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. However, there were differing views among some members as regard to the situation in the West Asia/ Middle East region.
Issuing the chair's statement, India said the BRICS members expressed their respective national positions and shared a range of perspectives. "Views articulated by them included the need for an early resolution of the current crisis, the value of dialogue and diplomacy, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, upholding international law, the importance of safe and unimpeded flow of maritime commerce through international waterways, and the protection of civilian infrastructure and civilian lives. The impact of recent developments on the global economic situation was stressed by many members," the statement said.
Special Briefing by MEA on BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting— BRICS 2026 (@BricsIndia2026) May 15, 2026
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The Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening multilateral cooperation to address humanitarian crises worldwide and expressed concern at the dwindling of international responses.
"They strongly condemned all violations of international humanitarian law, including deliberate attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, as well as the denial or obstruction of humanitarian access and the targeting of humanitarian personnel. They underlined the need to address accountability for all violations of international humanitarian law. They recognized international efforts undertaken by BRICS members to promote respect for, adherence to, and effective implementation of International Humanitarian Law," it said.
The statement further said the Ministers expressed strong condemnation of any acts of terrorism as criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed. They condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, during which 26 people were killed and many more injured.
Reaffirming Commitment To Combating Terrorism
Reaffirming their commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing and safe havens, they reiterated that terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization or ethnic group and that all those involved in terrorist activities and their support must be held accountable and brought to justice in accordance with relevant national and international law.
Calling upon to ensure zero tolerance for terrorism and rejecting double standards in countering terrorism, they emphasised the primary responsibility of states in combating terrorism and that global efforts to prevent and counter terrorist threats must fully comply with their obligations under international law, including the Charter of the UN, in particular the purposes and principles thereof, and relevant international conventions and protocols, in particular international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, as applicable.
Welcoming the activities of the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Working Group (CTWG) and its five Subgroups based upon the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Strategy, the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Action Plan and the CTWG position paper, the Ministers looked forward to further deepening counter-terrorism cooperation, and called for an expeditious finalisation and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism in the UN framework.
They called for concerted actions against all UN designated terrorists and terrorist entities.
The Ministers also emphasised the importance of countering extremism and radicalization specially among the younger generations, and further stressed the need to enhance cooperation among the BRICS Countries and their competent authorities, including through sharing best practices.
Concern Over Terror Financing, Trafficking
They also expressed their concerns about illicit financial flows including terror financing, trafficking of firearms, trafficking in persons, the laundering of drug related crimes proceeds, use of ICTs for criminal purposes illegal virtual asset flows, corruption and related illicit activities, money laundering, financial fraud through organised crimes and circumvention of domestic regulatory frameworks that have adverse impact on economic stability, sustainable development and the integrity of the international financial system and organised crime.
Expressing concern about terrorist financing, they recognised that these activities, including the illicit use of virtual assets and violations of domestic regulatory frameworks, may adversely affect economic stability, sustainable development and the integrity of the international financial system.
They expressed serious concerns over the proliferation of organized scam networks, including cross-border fraud operations and so-called scam compounds, which exploit digital technologies, payment systems and individuals in vulnerable situations. They underlined the importance of coordinated international action to dismantle these illegal networks, trace and recover criminal proceeds, protect victims, and prevent the misuse of financial institutions and emerging payment methods for large-scale fraud.
Global Action To Strengthen International Peace, Security
Pointing out the current global context of polarisation and distrust ,and encouraging global action to strengthen international peace and security, India said the Ministers called on the international community to respond to these challenges and associated security threats through politico-diplomatic measures to lower conflict potential and stressed the need to engage in conflict prevention efforts, including through addressing their root causes.
They underscored that security among all countries is indivisible and reiterated their commitment to the peaceful resolution of international disputes through dialogue, consultation and diplomacy.
In addition, the Ministers underscored the key role of the G20 as the premier global forum for international economic cooperation that provides a platform for dialogue of both emerging and developed economies on an equal and mutually beneficial footing for jointly seeking shared solutions to global challenges, fostering multipolar world and ensuring open, non-discriminatory, fair, inclusive international economic system and value chains.
They reaffirmed their willingness to work collectively to preserve the legacy of the G20 BRICS states’ consecutive presidencies – Indonesia, India, Brazil and South Africa – in 2022-2025 and further amplify the voice of the Global South in the global economic governance system.
In light of the ongoing selection process of the next Secretary-General of the UN and bearing in mind the relevant provisions of the UN Charter, the Ministers noted that only one national from Latin America and Caribbean has ever occupied this position and that no woman was ever elected for the role of Secretary General.
India said the Ministers expressed their appreciation to India for holding the meeting of BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs/International Relations and extended their full support to BRICS Chairship of India in 2026. They expressed their commitment to working together to ensure the success of the XVIII BRICS Summit.
The Ministers looked forward to the next BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs/International Relations meeting to be held on the margins of UNGA 81 and hosted by China as incoming 2027 BRICS Chair.
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