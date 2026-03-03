ETV Bharat / bharat

'Maintain Vigilance': India Issues Advisory For Maritime Players, Forms QRT Amid Middle East Conflict

New Delhi: India on Tuesday issued an advisory for the maritime players on the evolving security situation in the Persian Gulf amid the Middle East conflict.

According to a statement from the Directorate General of Shipping, they are closely monitoring the evolving security situation in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, the Gulf of Oman, and the adjoining sea areas.

The Directorate has constituted a dedicated Quick Response Team (QRT) to ensure timely coordination among all concerned authorities, enable immediate response to emerging situations, and facilitate prompt assistance and support to Indian seafarers and their families.

The Directorate General of Shipping advised operators to maintain vigilance, conduct voyage-specific risk assessments, and report any suspicious activities immediately.

"Reports of four incidents involving Indian seafarers with 3 casualties and one injured; all on board foreign-flagged vessels," the statement read.