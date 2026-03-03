'Maintain Vigilance': India Issues Advisory For Maritime Players, Forms QRT Amid Middle East Conflict
The Directorate General of Shipping advised the operators to ensure heightened vigilance, voyage-specific risk assessments, and report suspicious activity immediately.
New Delhi: India on Tuesday issued an advisory for the maritime players on the evolving security situation in the Persian Gulf amid the Middle East conflict.
According to a statement from the Directorate General of Shipping, they are closely monitoring the evolving security situation in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, the Gulf of Oman, and the adjoining sea areas.
The Directorate has constituted a dedicated Quick Response Team (QRT) to ensure timely coordination among all concerned authorities, enable immediate response to emerging situations, and facilitate prompt assistance and support to Indian seafarers and their families.
The Directorate General of Shipping advised operators to maintain vigilance, conduct voyage-specific risk assessments, and report any suspicious activities immediately.
"Reports of four incidents involving Indian seafarers with 3 casualties and one injured; all on board foreign-flagged vessels," the statement read.
"The remaining crew members on board are safe and secure, and the Directorate, IFC-IOR, MRCC and other authorities are maintaining close coordination with all stakeholders to ensure their continued safety, well-being and timely support," DG said in its statement.
The Directorate General further assured that all the necessary support, assistance and facilitation are being extended to the affected seafarers and their families.
"Shipping companies and Recruitment and Placement Service Licenses (RPSLs) have also been advised to exercise due caution in crew deployment and to maintain regular communication with seafarers and their families," it said.
The DG said, as per the latest reports, there have been no confirmed instances of casualty, detention, or boarding involving Indian-flagged vessels.
Earlier on Monday, Iran hit energy facilities in Qatar and Saudi Arabia, and attacked several ships in the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which a fifth of all oil traded passes, sending global oil and natural gas prices soaring.
