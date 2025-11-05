ETV Bharat / bharat

India, Israel Ink Defence Pact To Co-Develop Advanced Military Technology

New Delhi/Tel Aviv: India on Tuesday inked a major defence pact with Israel that will facilitate the sharing of advanced technologies and promote co-development and co-production of key weapon systems and military hardware.

India's Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh met Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, where both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the long-standing defence partnership between the two nations.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed following a meeting of India-Israel joint working group (JWG) on defence cooperation. The MoU on defence cooperation was signed to provide a "unified vision and policy direction to deepen the already strong defence cooperation between the two countries", the defence ministry said.

The pact also provides for cooperation in the areas of artificial intelligence, cyber security, defence research and innovation and industrial collaboration.

India is a leading buyer of Israel's military hardware and the latter has been supplying various weapon systems, missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles over the last few years. However, the transactions have largely remained behind the curtains.