ETV Bharat / bharat

India Isolated, Its Foreign Policy Directionless And Lacking Morality: Mani Shankar Aiyar

Srinagar: Former Union minister Mani Shankar Aiyar on Sunday claimed that India had become isolated amid a “phenomenal change” in the international order, alleging that its foreign policy appeared directionless and lacked morality.

The veteran Congress leader said India “seemed to have been left behind” rather than being part of that phenomenal change. He further asserted that India needs to make peace with Pakistan and resolve boundary issues with China.

"After the Second World War, 80 years later, the entire international order, that had been set up through the United Nations, is now undergoing a phenomenal change," Aiyar said while speaking at the 5th Halla Bolle conclave here.

"Nobody is asking for us. We try and enter somebody's table, but I do not think India has ever, in the 85 years that I have lived on this planet, ever been as isolated as it is today," he added. Aiyar said India's foreign policy used to be based on morality, but the current BJP government is "confused".

Claiming that there was a difference between the India of Jawaharlal Nehru and that of the last 12 years, Aiyar said, “The present regime wants to bring about uniformity on the basis of Hindutva.”

"It says that everyone in this country is a Hindu: that you are a Muslim-Hindu, that you are a Christian-Hindu, that you are a Sikh-Hindu, that you are a Jewish-Hindu," he said.

"So, they are confused in their mind as to what is the Hindustan that they want, and we were clear in our minds as to what is the Hindustan we should seek," he added. Asserting that the country was "completely isolated" because there is "no morality left", the Congress leader said there is only transactionalism.

"(Prime Minister) (Narendra) Modi seems to think that the more times he is hugged by (US President) Donald Trump, the greater is India's strength. He thinks that Viksit Bharat is the only way of becoming a prominent country," Aiyar said. He claimed that the prime minister has no idea that “if you are a good country, then others will follow you”.

"If you are a powerful country, then like China is trying to oust America, you will be ousted. And to oust you, there are a number of countries right around us, beginning with Pakistan, continuing with China, and extending down even into Bangladesh, who do not want you to be a hegemon in South Asia,” he said.