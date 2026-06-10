ETV Bharat / bharat

India Installs One Lakh Solar Panels Weekly, Targets 75 Lakh PM Surya Ghar Homes By 2026

New Delhi: India is installing nearly one lakh solar panels every week under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday, highlighting the rapid pace of rooftop solar adoption across the country.

Speaking at an event in New Delhi, where the government released a report on India's floating solar potential and facilitated an agreement between the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE) and the Military Engineer Services (MES), Joshi said the scheme has already benefited over 42 lakh households within two years of its launch. The government now aims to cross 75 lakh beneficiary households by December 2026.

The minister said India has emerged as the world's second-largest solar market after China, overtaking the United States after adding 37 GW of solar capacity. He also asserted that the country is not facing any power shortage.

According to the newly released assessment, India has an estimated 3,445 GW solar power potential, including 3,343 GW from ground-mounted projects and 102 GW from floating solar installations, indicating vast untapped opportunities for renewable energy expansion.

Highlighting the success of the PM Surya Ghar scheme, Joshi said more than one crore households have registered on the national portal, while over 33 lakh rooftop solar systems have been installed as of May 2026, adding more than 12 GW of capacity. Rooftop solar now contributes nearly 45% of India's residential solar capacity.