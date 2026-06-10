India Installs One Lakh Solar Panels Weekly, Targets 75 Lakh PM Surya Ghar Homes By 2026
India's rooftop solar drive is accelerating rapidly, with country becoming the world's 2nd-largest solar market, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 8:23 PM IST
New Delhi: India is installing nearly one lakh solar panels every week under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday, highlighting the rapid pace of rooftop solar adoption across the country.
Speaking at an event in New Delhi, where the government released a report on India's floating solar potential and facilitated an agreement between the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE) and the Military Engineer Services (MES), Joshi said the scheme has already benefited over 42 lakh households within two years of its launch. The government now aims to cross 75 lakh beneficiary households by December 2026.
The minister said India has emerged as the world's second-largest solar market after China, overtaking the United States after adding 37 GW of solar capacity. He also asserted that the country is not facing any power shortage.
According to the newly released assessment, India has an estimated 3,445 GW solar power potential, including 3,343 GW from ground-mounted projects and 102 GW from floating solar installations, indicating vast untapped opportunities for renewable energy expansion.
Highlighting the success of the PM Surya Ghar scheme, Joshi said more than one crore households have registered on the national portal, while over 33 lakh rooftop solar systems have been installed as of May 2026, adding more than 12 GW of capacity. Rooftop solar now contributes nearly 45% of India's residential solar capacity.
The minister noted that demand for the scheme continues to surge, with over 65 lakh applications currently in the pipeline. Through the Utility-Linked Aggregation (ULA) model, around 30 lakh rooftop installations have already been planned across states to speed up adoption, particularly among households with electricity consumption between 1 kW and 3 kW.
Joshi said the pace of solar expansion has accelerated sharply in recent years. While the country's first 50 GW of renewable capacity took eight years to achieve, the next 50 GW was added in just three years, and the jump from 100 GW to 150 GW came in only 14 months.
May 2026 was the scheme's best-performing month so far, recording 3.16 lakh rooftop solar installations and adding 15,000 households in a single day. The time taken to add one lakh beneficiary households has fallen from 118 days to less than eight days, reflecting growing public interest in rooftop solar.
The government has so far disbursed more than Rs 22,750 crore in subsidies, including Rs 2,743 crore in May alone. Monthly rooftop solar installations have risen dramatically from around 7,000 before the scheme's launch to more than three lakh now, making PM Surya Ghar one of the world's largest residential solar programs.
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