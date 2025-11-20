ETV Bharat / bharat

India Initiated Joint Outbreak Investigations As A Measure To Counter Zoonotic And Climate-Linked Threats: Niti Aayog

New Delhi: Niti Aayog's member-health VK Paul on Thursday said that India has initiated joint outbreak investigations as a measure to counter all zoonotic and climate-linked threats as the world continues to confront zoonotic diseases, climate-sensitive illnesses and other emerging threats that do not respect borders.

He also said that the development of medical countermeasures is underway, strengthening India's pandemic preparedness architecture. Paul was addressing the National One Health Mission Assembly 2025 here at Bharat Mandapam.

He said that with its vast biodiversity and large population, India stands at a unique point of both responsibility and opportunity. "The National One Health Mission (NOHM) is one of the most comprehensive and integrated initiatives ever undertaken in this domain. This is a long-term commitment, aimed at building surveillance networks and mechanisms that connect ministries, institutions and academia through technology-enabled systems," said Paul, who is also an advisor to the health ministry.

He noted that significant work has already begun, including surveillance in hotspots where humans and animals interact closely, which is essential to detecting and mitigating emerging risks. Calling for a “unified and swift response”, Paul stated that outbreak investigation, risk communication and coordinated action must be synchronised across all levels. Ensuring availability of medical countermeasures – vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics – at scale is equally critical for preparedness.

Paul highlighted that India’s national network of BSL-3 and BSL-4 laboratories is now well-equipped to support early detection and response to One Health threats and future pandemics. He emphasised the need to develop a new generation of One Health specialists through collaborative training programmes and by integrating One Health principles into educational and research institutions.

While national frameworks lay the overall direction, Paul underscored that states will serve as the primary implementing agencies, and their active engagement is crucial to the Mission’s success. Addressing the gathering, Union Health Minister JP Nadda highlighted India’s progress in health research and innovation over the past decade.