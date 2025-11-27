India, Indonesia Sharpen Strategic Convergence As Defence Ministers’ Dialogue Deepens Indo-Pacific Cooperation
New Delhi and Jakarta advance defence ties through stronger interoperability, industrial collaboration and shared Indo-Pacific priorities amid shifting regional power dynamics.
Published : November 27, 2025 at 6:30 PM IST
New Delhi: India and Indonesia sharpened their strategic alignment at the Third Defence Ministers’ Dialogue in New Delhi on Thursday, reaffirming a partnership that has become central to the evolving security architecture of the Indo-Pacific.
As the two largest maritime democracies in the region, their deepening defence cooperation reflects converging interests in safeguarding critical sea lanes, enhancing maritime domain awareness, and managing the geopolitical tensions shaping the Indian Ocean and the western Pacific.
According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence, in the Dialogue co-chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Indonesian counterpart Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, both sides reaffirmed their long-standing strategic partnership and deepening bilateral defence cooperation.
“The two Ministers recalled the visit of President of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto to India as the chief guest of Republic Day Celebrations 2025,” the statement reads. “They affirmed that the productive and wide-ranging discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Subianto during the visit, and outcomes have led to further strengthening of the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They also recalled the participation of 352 personnel from the Indonesian Armed Forces in the Republic Day Celebrations.”
India and Indonesia elevated their strategic partnership to the level of ‘Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’ in 2018. Both countries also signed the Defence Cooperation Agreement. India and Indonesia share a ‘Vision on Maritime Cooperation’.
According to the Defence Ministry’s statement following Thursday’s meeting, both sides reiterated the importance of maintaining a free, open, peaceful, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific, guided by international law and respect for sovereignty.
“Noting that the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Outlook on the Indo-Pacific and India’s Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative share relevant fundamental principles, Indonesia reiterated that India remains a key partner in promoting peace and cooperation in the region,” the Ministry stated. “Both sides agreed to enhance cooperation through multilateral frameworks such as Indian Ocean Rim Association under India’s chairmanship. Both countries committed to enhancing practical cooperation in maritime domain awareness, cyber resilience, and joint operational readiness.”
The Ministry further stated that the talks underscored the steady strengthening of India–Indonesia defence ties, with both sides noting the progress made under the Defence Cooperation Agreement and the Joint Defence Cooperation Committee. Indonesia also welcomed India’s proposal to set up a Joint Defence Industry Cooperation Committee aimed at expanding collaboration in fields such as technology transfer, joint research and development, certification processes and defence supply-chain integration.
Reviewing their growing military-to-military engagement, the two countries pointed to the expanding slate of joint exercises involving their armies, navies and air forces, including Super Garuda Shield, Garuda Shakti, Samudra Shakti and MILAN, along with planned air manoeuvre drills. They also agreed to continue officer exchanges, joint training initiatives and visits to each other’s defence education institutions to further build interoperability and professional understanding.
Maritime security remained a central theme, with both sides reiterating their commitment to coordination in the Indian Ocean. Indonesia expressed support for India’s initiatives and stressed the importance of cooperation through ASEAN-led platforms such as the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus.
The ministers also discussed deepening cooperation in defence technologies. Indonesia noted the relevance of India’s experience in submarine development and supply-chain management – particularly the Scorpene-class programme – for its own future plans. The two sides additionally explored avenues for collaboration in defence medicine and military pharmaceuticals, including joint research, technology sharing and specialised training to enhance military health resilience.
Broadening the discussions beyond the Indo-Pacific, the two countries identified opportunities for joint humanitarian assistance, post-conflict reconstruction and multilateral peace initiatives, with Indonesia reiterating its willingness to contribute peacekeepers to Gaza under a UN mandate.
It is worth mentioning here that defence cooperation between India and Indonesia has become all the more important in the context of China’s belligerence and territorial claims in the South China Sea. Both nations share concerns over China’s growing military presence and aggressive behaviour in this strategically vital maritime region.
The South China Sea is a crucial international waterway, with trillions of dollars worth of global trade passing through it annually. India and Indonesia, as maritime nations heavily reliant on unimpeded maritime trade, have a shared interest in maintaining freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea.
Their joint naval exercises, coordinated patrols and intelligence sharing help promote a rules-based maritime order and deter any attempts to restrict or disrupt the free flow of maritime traffic.
China’s construction of artificial islands, militarisation of disputed features and excessive maritime claims in the South China Sea have raised concerns about its long-term strategic ambitions. India and Indonesia, as stakeholders in the region’s stability, can leverage their defence cooperation to counterbalance China’s growing assertiveness and discourage further unilateral actions that violate international law. Their partnership sends a strong signal that any attempts to undermine regional peace and security will be met with a united front.
Thursday’s ministerial dialogue also came amidst speculations that India is close to signing a $450-million deal to export the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile to Indonesia. Though the Defence Ministry statement made no specific mention about this, reports suggest that only Russia’s formal approval is needed, as both New Delhi and Jakarta have completed almost all formalities in this regard. If the deal goes through, Indonesia might become the second buyer of the BrahMos missile from India after the Philippines. If reports are to go by, Vietnam is also on the list of potential buyers.
According to former Indian diplomat Amit Dasgupta, who served in Southeast Asia, India has put a lot of weightage on its Act East Policy.
“The Philippines, Indonesia and Vietnam have to be seen in this context,” Dasgupta told ETV Bharat. “The Indo-Pacific has long been a focus of attention for India. Given the turmoil that is there in today’s geopolitical landscape, foreign policy is driven by strategic compulsions.”
At the same time, he pointed out that India has had deep cultural and people-to-people ties with Southeast Asian nations. “But we need to have the foundation to move to the next generation,” Dasgupta said. “That foundation is now there. You have to build on what the Act East Policy is already doing.” He further stated that India is filling countries of Southeast Asia with a sense of self-confidence.
“We have seen it by offering the BrahMos,” Dasgupta said. “Hence, both the Philippines and Indonesia are gravitating towards India, which is seen as a reliable supplier. We never go back on our word.”
To sum up, the India–Indonesia defence cooperation has transformed into a strategically significant partnership shaped by shared maritime interests, converging security concerns, and a commitment to a stable Indo-Pacific. As both nations expand joint exercises, maritime domain awareness, defence industry ties, and strategic dialogues, their collaboration is poised to play an increasingly critical role in shaping the region’s security architecture. The relationship is no longer peripheral – it is central to maintaining order, openness, and balance across the Indo-Pacific.
