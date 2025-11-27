ETV Bharat / bharat

India, Indonesia Sharpen Strategic Convergence As Defence Ministers’ Dialogue Deepens Indo-Pacific Cooperation

New Delhi: India and Indonesia sharpened their strategic alignment at the Third Defence Ministers’ Dialogue in New Delhi on Thursday, reaffirming a partnership that has become central to the evolving security architecture of the Indo-Pacific.

As the two largest maritime democracies in the region, their deepening defence cooperation reflects converging interests in safeguarding critical sea lanes, enhancing maritime domain awareness, and managing the geopolitical tensions shaping the Indian Ocean and the western Pacific.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence, in the Dialogue co-chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Indonesian counterpart Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, both sides reaffirmed their long-standing strategic partnership and deepening bilateral defence cooperation.

“The two Ministers recalled the visit of President of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto to India as the chief guest of Republic Day Celebrations 2025,” the statement reads. “They affirmed that the productive and wide-ranging discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Subianto during the visit, and outcomes have led to further strengthening of the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They also recalled the participation of 352 personnel from the Indonesian Armed Forces in the Republic Day Celebrations.”

India and Indonesia elevated their strategic partnership to the level of ‘Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’ in 2018. Both countries also signed the Defence Cooperation Agreement. India and Indonesia share a ‘Vision on Maritime Cooperation’.

According to the Defence Ministry’s statement following Thursday’s meeting, both sides reiterated the importance of maintaining a free, open, peaceful, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific, guided by international law and respect for sovereignty.

“Noting that the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Outlook on the Indo-Pacific and India’s Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative share relevant fundamental principles, Indonesia reiterated that India remains a key partner in promoting peace and cooperation in the region,” the Ministry stated. “Both sides agreed to enhance cooperation through multilateral frameworks such as Indian Ocean Rim Association under India’s chairmanship. Both countries committed to enhancing practical cooperation in maritime domain awareness, cyber resilience, and joint operational readiness.”

The Ministry further stated that the talks underscored the steady strengthening of India–Indonesia defence ties, with both sides noting the progress made under the Defence Cooperation Agreement and the Joint Defence Cooperation Committee. Indonesia also welcomed India’s proposal to set up a Joint Defence Industry Cooperation Committee aimed at expanding collaboration in fields such as technology transfer, joint research and development, certification processes and defence supply-chain integration.

Reviewing their growing military-to-military engagement, the two countries pointed to the expanding slate of joint exercises involving their armies, navies and air forces, including Super Garuda Shield, Garuda Shakti, Samudra Shakti and MILAN, along with planned air manoeuvre drills. They also agreed to continue officer exchanges, joint training initiatives and visits to each other’s defence education institutions to further build interoperability and professional understanding.

Maritime security remained a central theme, with both sides reiterating their commitment to coordination in the Indian Ocean. Indonesia expressed support for India’s initiatives and stressed the importance of cooperation through ASEAN-led platforms such as the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus.

The ministers also discussed deepening cooperation in defence technologies. Indonesia noted the relevance of India’s experience in submarine development and supply-chain management – particularly the Scorpene-class programme – for its own future plans. The two sides additionally explored avenues for collaboration in defence medicine and military pharmaceuticals, including joint research, technology sharing and specialised training to enhance military health resilience.

Broadening the discussions beyond the Indo-Pacific, the two countries identified opportunities for joint humanitarian assistance, post-conflict reconstruction and multilateral peace initiatives, with Indonesia reiterating its willingness to contribute peacekeepers to Gaza under a UN mandate.