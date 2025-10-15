India-Indonesia Joint Maritime Exercise At Visakhapatnam From Oct 14-17
Official said that the exercise Samudra Shakti highlights the shared commitment of both nations towards maintaining stability and peace in the Indo-Pacific region.
By PTI
Published : October 15, 2025 at 4:37 PM IST
New Delhi: The Indian Navy is hosting an Indo-Indonesian bilateral maritime exercise at Visakhapatnam from October 14-17, aimed at enhancing interoperability, strengthening mutual understanding and sharing best practices between the two navies, officials said on Wednesday.
The participating units include INS Kavaratti, an anti-submarine warfare corvette of the Eastern Fleet under the aegis of Eastern Naval Command (ENC), and the Indonesian Navy Ship KRI John Lie, a corvette (with an integral helicopter), which arrived at Visakhapatnam to a warm welcome by the ENC, the defence ministry said.
#IndianNavy is hosting the 5th edition of the Indo–Indonesian Bilateral Maritime Exercise #SamudraShakti2025 at #Visakhapatnam from 14–17 Oct 25.— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) October 15, 2025
KRI John Lie 🇮🇩 & INS Kavaratti 🇮🇳 will participate, fostering camaraderie and cooperation. @_TNIAL_
Will include Cross Deck Visits,… pic.twitter.com/Gxr2oZStXw
Exercise Samudra Shakti highlights the shared commitment of both nations towards maintaining stability and peace in the Indo-Pacific region, the official said. It is a key bilateral engagement aimed at enhancing interoperability, strengthening mutual understanding, and sharing best practices between the two navies, the defence ministry said in a statement.
The harbour phase features a range of activities aimed at building camaraderie and professional rapport that include cross-deck visits, joint yoga sessions, friendly sports fixtures, and professional subject matter expert exchanges, it said.
The sea phase will involve dynamic and complex maritime operations aimed at increasing tactical coordination, including helicopter operations, air defence exercises, weapon firing drills, and Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS) exercises, it said.
