India-Indonesia Joint Maritime Exercise At Visakhapatnam From Oct 14-17

Indian Navy hosts the fifth edition of the Indo-Indonesian Joint Bilateral Maritime Exercise, 'Samudra Shakti 2025', at Visakhapatnam on Oct. 15, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Indian Navy is hosting an Indo-Indonesian bilateral maritime exercise at Visakhapatnam from October 14-17, aimed at enhancing interoperability, strengthening mutual understanding and sharing best practices between the two navies, officials said on Wednesday.

The participating units include INS Kavaratti, an anti-submarine warfare corvette of the Eastern Fleet under the aegis of Eastern Naval Command (ENC), and the Indonesian Navy Ship KRI John Lie, a corvette (with an integral helicopter), which arrived at Visakhapatnam to a warm welcome by the ENC, the defence ministry said.

Exercise Samudra Shakti highlights the shared commitment of both nations towards maintaining stability and peace in the Indo-Pacific region, the official said. It is a key bilateral engagement aimed at enhancing interoperability, strengthening mutual understanding, and sharing best practices between the two navies, the defence ministry said in a statement.