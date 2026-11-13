ETV Bharat / bharat

India, Indonesia Call For Decisive Global Action To Combat Terrorism

New Delhi: India and Indonesia on Thursday called for "decisive" global efforts to combat terrorism, reaffirming their principle of "zero tolerance" towards the menace. The two sides discussed ways to effectively combat terrorist activities at a meeting of India-Indonesia Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism held in New Delhi.

India and Indonesia "unequivocally and strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and reaffirmed the principle of zero tolerance towards terrorism," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"Both sides also called for decisive and concerted international efforts to combat terrorism in a comprehensive and sustained manner," it said. As strategic partners, both the sides underscored the importance of bilateral cooperation in preventing and countering terrorism, the MEA noted in a statement.

"The two sides exchanged views on the domestic, regional, and global terrorism landscape and threat assessments, including cross border terrorism," it said.

The MEA said there were deliberations on "current and emerging challenges to counter-terrorism, including countering radicalisation and violent extremism conducive to terrorism, combating the financing of terrorism, the misuse of the internet and new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes".