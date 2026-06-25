ETV Bharat / bharat

India's Indigenous Netra (AEW&C) System Gets Final Operational Clearance Certificate

Bengaluru: India's Indigenous Netra Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) System was on Thursday accorded Final Operational Clearance, marking a major milestone by paving the way for operational exploitation by the Indian Air Force.

Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff, formally declared the Final Operational Clearance (FOC) of the Netra AEW&C system in a ceremony held at the Centre for Airborne Systems here. At the event here, the indigenous Netra (AEW&C) System and the FOC certificate were also unveiled.

Speaking on the occasion, Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti said, "It is indeed a proud moment to declare the AEW&C's Final Operational Clearance. This is not merely the culmination of an indigenous technology programme, but a celebration of the unique partnership between the Indian Air Force and the scientific community in fulfilling India's quest for Atmanirbharta." Noting that the journey of the AEW&C has been extraordinary, he also said that it came with challenges, as is the norm for any new system.

"We had to do a lot of innovation, it required a lot of perseverance, and above all, collaboration. From every individual, every entity that was involved, he said.

Bharti said that right from the very inception of the programme, the Indian Air Force was not just a customer waiting for delivery of the product, but it was an active partner in design, development, integration, testing, and operationalisation.

"DRDO, CABS (Centre for Airborne Systems) in particular, and I have worked hand in hand in defining the operational requirements, participating in developmental and user trials, conducting continuous evaluation and providing timely and constructive feedback," he said.

According to him, every mission flown, every operational exercise undertaken, and every lesson learned was shared and analysed tightly and then translated into improvements, making the system progressively more capable and operationally important.

"Perhaps the greatest testimony to the faith that the Indian Air Force had in this indigenous programme was our decision to induct the platform operationally even before the final operational clearance. And this was not a mere act of optimism. This was an expression of confidence in the capabilities of our scientists, and in the immense potential of our indigenous industry," he added.

Later, speaking to reporters, K Rajalakshmi Menon, Director General (AERO) at DRDO, said the indigenous system is equipped with a comprehensive suite: radar, electronic warfare systems, secure communication, and self-protection, and it provides excellent situational awareness. Along with the airborne segment, the system also has ground elements.