ETV Bharat / bharat

India’s Indigenous Military Industry Gets Major Boost From ₹1.10 Lakh Crore Defence Push

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks during the meeting in New Delhi on Thursday. ( IANS )

New Delhi: India’s latest defence procurement decision could further accelerate its transition from being one of the world’s major arms importers to an increasingly self-reliant defence manufacturing power.

With the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) clearing proposals worth about ₹1.10 lakh crore and earmarking approximately 98 per cent for Indian industry, the government is effectively putting substantial purchasing power behind its ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-reliant India) push.

The range of systems involved - from helicopters and military vehicles to radars, electronic warfare equipment and marine gas turbines – also means the impact could extend deep into India’s defence supply chain, creating opportunities for large manufacturers, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and technology startups.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence on Monday, the DAC, under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) or in-principle administrative approval to various acquisition proposals of the defence forces at an estimated cost of about ₹1.10 lakh crore.

For the Indian Army, approval was granted for the procurement of Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Recce Vehicles, High Mobility Vehicles (HMV), Self-Propelled Mechanical Mine Layers (MMLs), Advanced Light Helicopters (ALHs), Trawl Tanks and Sarvatra Bridge System.

“The CBRN Recce Vehicles will be capable of detecting, identifying, monitoring and marking of areas contaminated with CBRN agents,” the Ministry stated.

It noted that the HMVs will enhance operational capabilities, logistic support and mobility in challenging terrains.

According to the statement, for the Indian Navy, AoN was accorded for the procurement of Arudhra Radars, design and development and subsequent procurement of marine gas turbines (MGTs).

The Arudhra Radar will replace the existing Air Route Surveillance Radars at various naval air stations, and MGT, a warship propulsion system, will reduce dependency on foreign vendors.

For the Indian Air Force, approval was granted for various proposals to enhance the war-fighting capability of fighters, transports and helicopters.

Approval was also accorded for procuring Ground-Based Multi-Purpose Jammer (GBMPJ) and installing Defence Forces Secure Access Card (DEFSAC) System.

The GBMPJ will provide effective jamming against radars of adversaries, and DEFSAC will replace existing paper-based identity card/passes/permits with an interoperable radio frequency identification-based smart card system.

“Of the total AoNs accorded, approximately 98 per cent of procurements will be made from the Indian industry,” the Ministry stated.

The scale of the decision is particularly important because the orders cover a wide range of platforms, systems and technologies - from CBRN reconnaissance vehicles, high-mobility vehicles, mine-laying systems and advanced light helicopters to radars, MGTs, electronic warfare systems and secure identification technology. Such diversity can generate demand across virtually the entire defence-industrial supply chain, including large system integrators, defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs), private defence majors, MSMEs, startups and specialised technology companies.

The most consequential aspect of the DAC decision is the stated 98 per cent Indian industry share.

For India’s defence industry, assured government procurement is crucial because defence manufacturing involves high upfront investments in specialised machinery, testing infrastructure, certification, tooling, research and development.

Private companies and MSMEs are often reluctant to make such investments without visibility of future orders.

The latest AoNs can therefore provide precisely that visibility.

An AoN is not itself a final contract, but it establishes the government’s in-principle acceptance of the requirement and enables the acquisition process to proceed.

Once these proposals translate into contracts, they can create a significant order pipeline for domestic manufacturers. That, in turn, can encourage companies to expand production capacity, invest in R&D and develop indigenous components rather than relying on imported subsystems.