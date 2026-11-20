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India In Touch With Qatar Authorities To Ascertain Well-Being Of Naval Veteran: MEA

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal ( File/IANS )

By IANS 3 Min Read

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday that India has been in touch with Qatari authorities to ascertain the well-being of naval veteran Purnendu Tiwari and impress upon them to provide him with proper medical treatment if there is a need for it.

Addressing a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Friday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India is seeking details regarding the medical condition of Tiwari from the Qatari authorities. He expressed India's commitment to making best efforts for Commander Tiwari, who remains in detention in Qatar.

When asked about reports on Commander Tiwari being hospitalised, Jaiswal responded, "Yes, we have seen some media reports on his health condition. We have gotten in touch with the Qatari authorities so as to ascertain his well-being, as also to impress upon them that if there is a requirement of him getting proper medical attention, that should be given to him." "We also understand that he was recently hospitalised, and we are seeking further details in regard to his medical condition. Just to say that we remain committed to doing our best for Commander Tiwari, and we are in touch with his family members as well as the Qatari authorities," he added. Earlier this year, Jaiswal said that India continues to remain in touch with Commander Tiwari's family and was providing all possible support. He clarified that multiple legal proceedings involving him should not be conflated.