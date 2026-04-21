ETV Bharat / bharat

India In Touch With Iranian Authorities For Safe Exit Of Its Ships Through Hormuz: MEA

New Delhi: India is in touch with the Iranian authorities for the safety of its ships and for their safe exit through the Strait of Hormuz, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

The comments by MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal at an inter-ministerial briefing here on the West Asia situation came in response to a query on two Indian vessels having reported a firing incident recently while transiting the critical maritime sea lane. Details were also sought about the steps New Delhi has taken to ensure the safety of Indian vessels.

"In the past 48 hours, two Indian vessels, VLCC Samnar Herald and Bulk Carrier Jag Arnav, reported a firing incident while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, following which they returned to the Persian Gulf. There has been no injury to any crew reported," the Indian government said in an official statement after the briefing.

The safety and security of Indian seafarers is the top priority of the government of India, it said. "We have several of our ships in the Persian Gulf. And we have been in touch with Iran and others, so that we can have a safe exit of our ships through the Strait of Hormuz," Jaiswal said.

In this effort, 10 of our ships have so far safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz... One ship is to reach, it will happen soon, as my colleague gave you details of that," he said.