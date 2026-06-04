ETV Bharat / bharat

India In Sustained High-growth Phase, Global Shocks In Past Also Couldn't Derail Domestic Economy: Shamika Ravi

Shamika Ravi, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) ( ANI )

New Delhi: India's economy continues to remain in a phase of sustained high growth and has demonstrated resilience against major global shocks over the past decade, according to Shamika Ravi, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM).

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Ravi said India's growth model, driven largely by domestic demand and consumption, has helped shield the economy from the full impact of global disruptions.

"Indian economy is in a phase of sustained high growth," Ravi said.

She noted that unlike export-led economies such as South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan and China, India's economic growth is primarily supported by domestic demand.

"We are fundamentally a domestic demand-driven economy," she said.

According to Ravi, this has enabled India to absorb external shocks more effectively than many other economies.

"In the past also when you've had big shocks, it has not translated into big shocks for us, at least in the last 10 years. And that is on account of the fact that your domestic demand works as a bulwark," she said.

She also highlighted the role of prudent fiscal management in supporting economic resilience.

According to her, the government's fiscally conservative approach has helped maintain stability rather than pursuing short-term growth at the cost of long-term sustainability.

Referring to the ongoing global challenges, Ravi acknowledged that higher oil prices and geopolitical tensions could put pressure on India's oil and foreign exchange reserves.