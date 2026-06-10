India Identifies 102 GW Floating Solar Potential Across Lakes, Dams And Reservoirs
The assessment, conducted by the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE), was released on Wednesday by Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 10:19 PM IST
New Delhi: India has identified a floating solar energy potential of 102.18 GW across its lakes, reservoirs, dams and other water bodies. This opens up a new avenue for renewable energy generation as the country looks forward to expand clean power capacity without increasing pressure on land resources.
The assessment, conducted by the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE), was released on Wednesday by Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi.
What Is Floating Solar?
Floating Solar Photovoltaic (FSPV) systems requires installing solar panels on floating structures anchored to water bodies such as reservoirs, lakes, irrigation tanks and hydropower dams. Unlike conventional solar parks, floating solar projects utilise water surfaces, eliminating the need for large tracts of land.
The report states that floating solar panels can generate more electricity than conventional ground-mounted systems because water bodies help keep the panels cooler. NISE simulations found that floating solar projects can produce between 2 per cent and more than 8 per cent additional electricity under favourable conditions.
The study found that floating solar projects delivered the highest efficiency gains in Gujarat, where electricity generation was estimated to increase by 8.26 per cent compared to conventional ground-mounted systems. This was followed by Rajasthan at 7.39 per cent, Madhya Pradesh at 7.23 per cent, and Jammu and Kashmir at 7.15 per cent.
The assessment used geospatial mapping and scientific analysis to identify suitable locations. Water bodies were considered viable only if they met several conditions, including adequate solar radiation, year-round water availability, appropriate depth, and proximity to roads and power transmission infrastructure. The study incorporated data from HydroLakes, Global Surface Water, GLOBathy, OpenStreetMap and the Global Solar Atlas.
Apart from generating clean electricity, floating solar installations can help reduce water evaporation from reservoirs, improve the utilisation of existing hydropower infrastructure, and minimise conflicts over agricultural and forest land. Additionally, solar panels installed over water tend to accumulate less dust, which helps maintain higher efficiency and reduces maintenance requirements. The technology can also be integrated with hydropower projects
While there are promising possibilities, floating solar comes with its own challenges as the project costs are currently estimated to be around 25 per cent higher than conventional ground-mounted solar systems. Additionally, the installations require specialised floating platforms, anchoring mechanisms, mooring systems, and water-resistant electrical infrastructure. Maintenance can also be more complex due to difficult access, slippery surfaces, and safety concerns, particularly during the monsoon season.
The report identifies substantial opportunities for floating solar development in states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Telangana, and Gujarat for their water bodies.
Read Morel: