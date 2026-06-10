ETV Bharat / bharat

India Identifies 102 GW Floating Solar Potential Across Lakes, Dams And Reservoirs

Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi released a report by National Institute of Solar Energy ( Etv Bharat )

New Delhi: India has identified a floating solar energy potential of 102.18 GW across its lakes, reservoirs, dams and other water bodies. This opens up a new avenue for renewable energy generation as the country looks forward to expand clean power capacity without increasing pressure on land resources.

The assessment, conducted by the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE), was released on Wednesday by Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi.

What Is Floating Solar?

Floating Solar Photovoltaic (FSPV) systems requires installing solar panels on floating structures anchored to water bodies such as reservoirs, lakes, irrigation tanks and hydropower dams. Unlike conventional solar parks, floating solar projects utilise water surfaces, eliminating the need for large tracts of land.

The report states that floating solar panels can generate more electricity than conventional ground-mounted systems because water bodies help keep the panels cooler. NISE simulations found that floating solar projects can produce between 2 per cent and more than 8 per cent additional electricity under favourable conditions.