ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Maps 27 Places, Features In Arunachal Pradesh By Their Standard Names To Counter China's Renaming Claims

New Delhi: India on Friday formally identified 27 places and features in Arunachal Pradesh by their standard names on the official Indian map. The move comes as a counter to China which has been renaming some places in the state.

"Identifying them formally on the Survey of India map of Arunachal Pradesh is aimed at facilitating their accurate recognition and better awareness among the public at large," an official statement said.

China's act of renaming places in Arunachal Pradesh has always been categorically rejected by New Delhi, which has consistently termed such moves "vain and preposterous" while asserting that these will not alter the "undeniable" reality that the state "was, is, and will" always remain an integral part of India.

The 27 locations formally marked on the official map of India include Long Ju, located along the Line of Actual Control, which was one of the earliest flashpoints between India and China in 1959 when Chinese forces entered the area.

Maja, a village near Long Ju in Upper Subansiri district, has also been marked on the map, the statement said. The list also includes Bisa village, a strategically important high-altitude mountain pass in the region, Dzo La, Riza La, and Pukur La.

One of the most strategically important high-altitude passes, Thag La, where one of the opening battles between Indian and Chinese forces took place in 1962, has also been formally identified on the official map.